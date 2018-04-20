Rennie joins calls for health secretary to be axed

Shona Robison is under pressure amid a recent financial crisis at NHS Tayside.

Shona Robison: The minister intervened in the wake of the revelations.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has joined calls for health secretary Shona Robison to quit.

Robison has been under pressure since the financial crisis at NHS Tayside led to the replacement of its chairman and chief executive.

The ailing health board used millions of pounds of charitable donations to pay for a new IT system amid a financial crisis at the organisation.

Rennie's demand for sacking, issued during his address to his party's conference in Aviemore, followed Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard's similar call for Robison to go at First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader said she must take responsibility for the crisis at the ailing health board, alongside a number of other issues facing the NHS including GP shortages, missed A&E targets and waiting times for mental health treatment.

He told delegates: "Shona Robison must accept that she is responsible.

"Change will only come when there is change at the top.

"She must resign. And she must resign now."

Robison intervened in the running of NHS Tayside earlier this month.

On Thursday, Caroline Gardner, the Auditor General for Scotland, said there was a "significant question" about why previous warnings over the board's finances were not taken seriously.

Rennie said: "There are problems right across our NHS.

"There's a shortage of GPs-800 short within the next few years.

"A thousand people delayed from discharge from hospital every day because of a lack of home care.

"Accident and emergency waiting targets not met for five years.

"I say all of this is a mark of an NHS in distress. I say it's got to change. I say someone should accept responsibility."

On NHS Tayside, he added: "When the government faced questions about historical financial issues the health secretary went on the hunt for someone to blame.

"A clear symptom of a stale government. A chairman and chief executive used as human shields for the health secretary.

"How can it be right for the people brought in after the mistakes to carry the can alone for those mistakes?"

