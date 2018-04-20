  • STV
  • MySTV

Rennie joins calls for health secretary to be axed

STV

Shona Robison is under pressure amid a recent financial crisis at NHS Tayside.

Shona Robison: The minister intervened in the wake of the revelations.
Shona Robison: The minister intervened in the wake of the revelations.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has joined calls for health secretary Shona Robison to quit.

Robison has been under pressure since the financial crisis at NHS Tayside led to the replacement of its chairman and chief executive.

The ailing health board used millions of pounds of charitable donations to pay for a new IT system amid a financial crisis at the organisation.

Rennie's demand for sacking, issued during his address to his party's conference in Aviemore, followed Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard's similar call for Robison to go at First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

The Lib Dem leader said she must take responsibility for the crisis at the ailing health board, alongside a number of other issues facing the NHS including GP shortages, missed A&E targets and waiting times for mental health treatment.

He told delegates: "Shona Robison must accept that she is responsible.

"Change will only come when there is change at the top.

"She must resign. And she must resign now."

Robison intervened in the running of NHS Tayside earlier this month.

On Thursday, Caroline Gardner, the Auditor General for Scotland, said there was a "significant question" about why previous warnings over the board's finances were not taken seriously.

Rennie said: "There are problems right across our NHS.

"There's a shortage of GPs-800 short within the next few years.

"A thousand people delayed from discharge from hospital every day because of a lack of home care.

"Accident and emergency waiting targets not met for five years.

"I say all of this is a mark of an NHS in distress. I say it's got to change. I say someone should accept responsibility."

On NHS Tayside, he added: "When the government faced questions about historical financial issues the health secretary went on the hunt for someone to blame.

"A clear symptom of a stale government. A chairman and chief executive used as human shields for the health secretary.

"How can it be right for the people brought in after the mistakes to carry the can alone for those mistakes?"

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.