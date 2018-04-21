Sir Vince Cable to urge Sturgeon to back second EU vote

The Liberal Democrat leader is to speak at the party's spring conference on Saturday.

Sir Vince Cable: Lib Dem leader to speak at Scots conference. PA

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable will tell the party's Scottish spring conference that "time is running out" for the SNP to help stop Brexit.

The Lib Dems have been calling for the nationalists to join their campaign for a second referendum once the terms of the UK's departure from the EU are known.

Nicola Sturgeon has said a second vote could become "irresistible", but has stopped short of backing one.

Sir Vince is expected to urge her party to "choose the national interest over party interest" when he addresses delegates in Aviemore on Saturday.

He will say: "Our campaign for a people's vote on the final deal is building in strength every week.

"And I am pleased to see people from across the political spectrum getting behind it.

"But a notable absence is the SNP. My party is working with the SNP to keep the UK in the single market.

"But it is not enough for the SNP to lament the consequences of Brexit, and of leaving the single market.

"In today's political environment, Brexit is not - or doesn't need to be - inevitable but time is running out for the SNP to play their part in stopping it."

'It is Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn who both want to drag Scotland out of Europe against our will - not the SNP.' SNP MSP Rona Mackay

Sir Vince will add: "We are now winning big votes in the House of Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

"One of the great ironies of our time is that it is a fundamentally undemocratic chamber which is being left to do the hard work of safeguarding democracy."

Sir Vince will say that SNP votes in the House of Commons would be "crucial" if the Brexit legislation returns from the Lords with an amendment to enable a referendum on a final deal.

"So Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will have a decision to make," he will say.

"The national interest or her party interest. Save the United Kingdom from Brexit, or pursue her dogged agenda of seeing Scotland out of both the unions which safeguard its prosperity.

"Scotland surely will not forgive her if she makes the wrong choice."

Rona Mackay MSP said: "This is ludicrous stuff from Vince Cable who - bizarrely - would rather attack the SNP Government over Brexit than the Tories or Labour.

"It is Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn who both want to drag Scotland out of Europe against our will - not the SNP.

"With contributions like this, it is no wonder the Lib Dems are comprehensively rejected by the people of Scotland at election after election.

"They should be joining our fight to keep Scotland in the single market, backing jobs, living standards and our economy - and keeping the pressure on the Tories who have no mandate here."

