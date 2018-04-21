  • STV
  • MySTV

Sir Vince Cable to urge Sturgeon to back second EU vote

STV

The Liberal Democrat leader is to speak at the party's spring conference on Saturday.

Sir Vince Cable: Lib Dem leader to speak at Scots conference.
Sir Vince Cable: Lib Dem leader to speak at Scots conference. PA

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable will tell the party's Scottish spring conference that "time is running out" for the SNP to help stop Brexit.

The Lib Dems have been calling for the nationalists to join their campaign for a second referendum once the terms of the UK's departure from the EU are known.

Nicola Sturgeon has said a second vote could become "irresistible", but has stopped short of backing one.

Sir Vince is expected to urge her party to "choose the national interest over party interest" when he addresses delegates in Aviemore on Saturday.

He will say: "Our campaign for a people's vote on the final deal is building in strength every week.

"And I am pleased to see people from across the political spectrum getting behind it.

"But a notable absence is the SNP. My party is working with the SNP to keep the UK in the single market.

"But it is not enough for the SNP to lament the consequences of Brexit, and of leaving the single market.

"In today's political environment, Brexit is not - or doesn't need to be - inevitable but time is running out for the SNP to play their part in stopping it."

'It is Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn who both want to drag Scotland out of Europe against our will - not the SNP.'
SNP MSP Rona Mackay

Sir Vince will add: "We are now winning big votes in the House of Lords on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

"One of the great ironies of our time is that it is a fundamentally undemocratic chamber which is being left to do the hard work of safeguarding democracy."

Sir Vince will say that SNP votes in the House of Commons would be "crucial" if the Brexit legislation returns from the Lords with an amendment to enable a referendum on a final deal.

"So Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will have a decision to make," he will say.

"The national interest or her party interest. Save the United Kingdom from Brexit, or pursue her dogged agenda of seeing Scotland out of both the unions which safeguard its prosperity.

"Scotland surely will not forgive her if she makes the wrong choice."

Rona Mackay MSP said: "This is ludicrous stuff from Vince Cable who - bizarrely - would rather attack the SNP Government over Brexit than the Tories or Labour.

"It is Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn who both want to drag Scotland out of Europe against our will - not the SNP.

"With contributions like this, it is no wonder the Lib Dems are comprehensively rejected by the people of Scotland at election after election.

"They should be joining our fight to keep Scotland in the single market, backing jobs, living standards and our economy - and keeping the pressure on the Tories who have no mandate here."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1412965-rennie-joins-calls-for-health-secretary-to-be-axed/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.