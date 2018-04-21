Donald Trump 'planning visit to UK in the summer'

The US president has not visited since he was elected to the White House in 2016.

US president Donald Trump is planning on visiting the UK this summer, it is reported.

A visit for Trump, who has not been to the UK since he was elected to the White House in 2016, has been "pencilled in" for July, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile an unnamed US official is reported to have told the Daily Telegraph that the president was looking at coming in the "late summer".

Earlier in the year Trump cancelled a visit to the UK to open the new American embassy, criticising its move from Grosvenor Square in the prestigious Mayfair district of central London to an "off location" at Nine Elms, south of the Thames.

The president blamed the cost of the new embassy and its location south of the River Thames, saying it was a "bad deal".

His cancellation prompted media speculation that reasons for the snub included that Mr Trump had been offended by perceived slights against him by UK public figures.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of endangering the so-called "special relationship" after he said president had "got the message" from Londoners and would have been met by "mass peaceful protests" if he went ahead with the visit.

In 2017, following Trump's election, more than 1.5 million people signed a petition calling for the Government to call off the president's state visit.

At the same time thousands of people demonstrated around the UK protesting against Trump's proposed Muslim travel ban.

There is still no official date for a state visit, which was offered to the president by Theresa May when she visited Washington in January last year.

Real-estate mogul Trump, who owns the Turnberry golf course in Scotland and whose mother was Scottish, has in the past admitted he "loves" the UK.

