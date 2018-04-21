Carwyn Jones to stand down as Welsh First Minister

Mr Jones revealed his plans in his speech at the Welsh Labour conference.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced that he will step down in the autumn.

He told delegates at Welsh Labour's conference in Llandudno that his successor would be in place by December.

ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters says the news comes as a shock to many attendees, including Labour Assembly Members.

Carwyn Jones says he intends to stay on as a backbench AM and won't force a by-election.

Party leaders have given their support following the shock announcement:

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT said despite being on "opposites sides" of politics, he wished Carwyn Jones well.

He said: "Over the years we've exchanged many metaphorical blows, and there will be plenty of time to debate and reflect on Carwyn's legacy as First Minister.

"But for now, I simply wish him and his family all the best for what lies ahead."

Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood AM congratulated Mr Jones on his tenure but said ''rearranging the deckchairs will not deliver change':

She added: "Wales's government has been led by the Labour Party for nineteen years.

"Over that time our economy, our NHS, our schools and our local services have been allowed to weaken and diminish. People and our community infrastructure have fallen further and further behind.

"Wales needs more than a change of leader. We need a new government with the ideas, the values and the drive to build our nation into the successful country we know it could be."