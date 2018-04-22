  • STV
  • MySTV

Rudd must go after Windrush generation debacle, say SNP

STV

Home secretary and Theresa May under fire over 'callous' treatment of West Indian citizens.

Amber Rudd: Position is 'untenable' (file pic).
Amber Rudd: Position is 'untenable' (file pic). PA

Amber Rudd's position as home secretary is untenable in the wake of the UK Government's "callous" treatment of the so-called Windrush generation, the SNP's Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford MP is demanding the home secretary consider her position, as he called for Theresa May to "show leadership" over the controversy.

Describing the situation as a "disgrace", Mr Blackford said: "Amber Rudd has failed in her responsibilities - she has shown the Home Office at its most incompetent and callous - and has undoubtedly damaged the UK's standing and reputation."

The issue centres on the treatment of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s and have recently found their migration status under challenge.

Recent restrictions in immigration law require people to have paperwork proof of near-continuous residence in the UK.

Many in the Windrush generation lack these records, having never applied for British citizenship or passports, and they are now struggling to prove they are here legally.

It has also emerged that thousands of landing card slips recording the arrival of Windrush-era immigrants were destroyed by the Home Office several years ago.

https://stv.tv/news/uk/1412687-windrush-landing-cards-were-destroyed-by-home-office/ | default

Mr Blackford said: "The Windrush situation has been nothing short of a disgrace. That people who have lived here lawfully for up to 50 years were being told their presence in the UK was illegal says so much about the approach of this Tory government.

"It is now time for the home secretary who has presided over this appalling mess to consider her position.

"Theresa May must show leadership over the scandal - it is unbelievable that we have not seen a sacking or resignation in the Home Office."

The SNP's Westminster leader also turned his fire on the Prime Minster over the "misery and anxiety" experienced by those caught up in the controversy.

He said: "It was Theresa May who advocated the 'hostile environment' policies and championed the Tories anti-immigrant rhetoric. It was the Prime Minister who had to be embarrassed into meeting Caribbean leaders after initially refusing their requests.

"The deliberate decision to dispose of the landing cards of Windrush-generation residents was utterly unacceptable - whichever Westminster government decreed it."

Theresa May had claimed during PMQs that the landing cards were destroyed under the previous Labour government in 2009.

Mr Blackford added: "It isn't just incompetence, it is the intolerance and vindictiveness that has been displayed at the heart of this Tory government.

"The home secretary is the minister responsible - it was on her watch. Her position is untenable - and the clock is ticking for the Prime Minister."

https://stv.tv/news/uk/1412876-tears-of-joy-as-first-windrush-immigrants-given-british-citizenship/ | default

A Home Office spokeswoman said people who had contributed to British society should not feel unwelcome.

She said: "The home secretary has been clear, this is about people who have built their lives here in the UK and contributed so much to our society.

"We don't want them to feel unwelcome or to be in any doubt about their right to remain here and she has apologised unreservedly for any distress caused.

"The vast majority will already have documentation that proves their right to be here. For those that don't, we have established a new dedicated team to quickly help them get the documentation they need and ensure this is resolved as soon as possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.