Timetable set for Scottish Labour deputy leader election

Nominations will open in May and the ballot will take place from July to August.

Alex Rowley: Harassment allegations forced step down (file pic). PA

The timetable for the election of Scottish Labour's next deputy leader has been announced.

Alex Rowley resigned from the position in November amid allegations of harassment, which he denied.

The move forced the party to begin the process of finding someone to fill the role.

Scottish Labour has now announced nominations will open on May 14 and end on May 28, with the ballot taking place between July 26 and August 30.

Cathy Peattie, chairwoman of the party's Scottish Executive Committee, said: "The Scottish Executive has now agreed the timetable and terms for a deputy leadership contest.

"Our next deputy leader in Scotland will have a crucial role in supporting Richard Leonard as we seek to form a government at British and Scottish levels, to deliver an economy that works for the many, not the few."

A candidate requires either 15% of support from parliamentarians or 15% of support of local councillors to be eligible to stand for the position of deputy leader - five parliamentarians or 38 councillors.

Formal hustings will take place between June 1 and July 8.

Supporters of the party have until June 22 to sign up and get a vote for £25.

The position is open to all Labour elected representatives in Scotland, including MSPs, MPs, councillors and MEPs.

