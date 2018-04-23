Health secretary criticises those calling for her to quit

Shona Robison is under pressure to resign over a financial crisis at NHS Tayside.

Shona Robison: The minister says she won't be 'distracted' from her job. PA

Health secretary Shona Robison has criticised those calling for her resignation in the wake of a financial scandal at NHS Tayside.

Robison has faced increasing pressure to stand down after it emerged the health board had used millions of pounds of charitable donations to fund a new IT system.

It is believed opposition parties may force a vote of no confidence in her leadership at Holyrood this week.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie called on her to go during his address to his party's annual conference in Aviemore on Friday, a day after Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said she should go too.

When questioned on his call, Robison said: "I'm not going to be distracted by that.

"I'm here to do an important job today, and the rest of the week and the rest of the coming weeks and months-to get on with important things within the NHS.

"Willie Rennie's priorities to me seem to be wrong, they are about personal attacks on me, more concerned about a cheap line in an otherwise empty speech.

"I didn't hear any ideas in Willie Rennie's speech about the NHS, any ideas that he would bring to the table.

"Maybe he should focus a little bit more on that rather than personal attacks on me."

She said the NHS is doing a "fantastic job" but improvements need to be made, adding: "It's my job to help drive those improvements.

"That's what I'm getting on with."

