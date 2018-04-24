Gaelic dictionary project gets £2.5m of taxpayers' cash

It is hoped the book will 'fuel the growth and expansion' of the language.

Growth: Those behind the book hope it will help Gaelic education.

A project to create a new Gaelic dictionary has received £2.5m of funding from the Scottish Government.

The dictionary, Faclair na Gaidhlig, aims to document the history, development and usage of every single word in the language.

The Scottish Government gave £2m to the project, managed by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), in 2013 and has now invested £2.5m in the next phase.

Many Gaelic speakers and students rely on Edward Dwelly's Illustrated Gaelic English Dictionary, first published between 1901 and 1911, despite other resources being made available since then.

Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the national centre for Gaelic language and culture, on Skye, is working with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Strathclyde universities on the comprehensive new dictionary.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "As minister with responsibility for Gaelic, I have been impressed by the work which has gone into this project to date and look forward to seeing it continue into its next phase."

He added: "This kind of collaboration will support our commitment to the Gaelic language and ensure it has a sustainable future in Scotland."

SFC interim chief executive John Kemp said: "The new dictionary will go beyond language and into Gaelic culture and heritage.

"It will fuel the growth and expansion of Gaelic education at all ages and stages.

"As well as its relevance to today's speakers and students of Gaelic, Faclair na Gaidhlig will be an important resource for many generations to come."

