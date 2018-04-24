  • STV
  • MySTV

Brexit has caused 'substantial damage' to UK devolution

STV

New report claims the vote has deepened political divisions in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Politics: The paper highlighted a "striking similarity" between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Politics: The paper highlighted a "striking similarity" between Scotland and Northern Ireland. PA

Brexit has already caused "substantial damage" to the UK's system of devolution, with Westminster accused of having "largely ignored" both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A new research paper has examined the impact of Brexit on the two nations of the United Kingdom which voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

Experts Dr Kirsty Hughes and Dr Katy Hayward said the Brexit process had "deepened political divisions" in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They warned these tensions could be "further exacerbated" if Britain fails to reach a deal with the other European nations over its departure.

The paper highlighted a "striking similarity" between Scotland and Northern Ireland, saying in both nations "political parties' stances on Brexit have deepened existing divisions".

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein supports unification and opposes Brexit while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) supports the Union with the UK and Brexit.

'Overall, Brexit has already done substantial damage to the UK's political system as far as devolution is concerned.'
Dr Kirsty Hughes and Dr Katy Hayward

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Conservative and Labour parties - albeit not all Labour politicians - support Brexit and staying in the UK while the SNP opposes Brexit and seeks independence.

"Overall, Brexit has already done substantial damage to the UK's political system as far as devolution is concerned," the two experts said in a blog published alongside the research paper.

"While the UK Government continues to prioritise keeping its cabinet of rebels united and its majority in parliament via the support of the DUP, the democratic and policy concerns of the majority view in both Scotland and NI has been largely ignored."

Dr Hughes and Dr Hayward said throughout the Brexit process the Conservative government had chosen "emphasis on the unitary and centralised nature of UK politics" - highlighting Westminster's insistence that some powers returning from Brussels return to it rather than the devolved administrations as an example of this.

"Devolution has been seen more as an irritation than as a central concern in planning Brexit," they said.

Their paper forecast Northern Ireland will secure a differentiated deal "that keeps it closer to the EU than any other part of the UK".

In Scotland, where Holyrood ministers are pushing for the country to remain in the single market, they said there would not be a "differentiated deal of any kind".

As such, the paper stated Scotland would "remain an integrated part of a Brexit UK, despite the fact only one-sixth of Scottish voters support such a route".

About a third of Scots backed leaving the EU but approximately half of this group favour the country being independent.

Dr Hughes, director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations in Edinburgh, stated: "The UK Government has, in essence, ignored how to reconcile Scotland's strong support for 'Remain' with the hard Brexit route the UK is on.

"An all-UK, unitary and centralising approach to Brexit only serves to further alienate the majority view in both Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Dr Hayward, a reader in sociology at Queen's University Belfast, said: "Brexit has brought the Irish border back to the centre of politics in Northern Ireland and the consequences of this are impossible to manage from Westminster alone."

She added: "The challenges faced in Northern Ireland require pragmatism and flexibility from the UK.

"The starting point for this should be the principle of differentiation that already exists in the 1998 Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.