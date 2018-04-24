SNP Government rejects Brexit deal despite Welsh agreement

The Scottish Government is at loggerheads with London over the transfer of EU powers.

Devolution: Welsh FM Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon have previously been united on the issue. Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has rejected a deal to end the dispute over the transfer of EU powers, despite its counterparts in Wales accepting it.

Both administrations have previously been united against what they described as a "Brexit power grab" over devolved issues by the UK Government.

This unity has ended after it emerged the Welsh government agreed to new proposals put forward by Whitehall which eased their concerns.

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell told MSPs in a statement on Tuesday that significant progress in talks between both sides had been made but "the UK Government's latest proposals continue to give Westminster the power to prevent the Scottish Parliament from passing laws in certain devolved policy areas."

Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins has accused the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, of putting "her narrow nationalist agenda before the good of the country".

Since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999, devolved governments have ruled over certain areas such as farming and fishing within common frameworks established at a European level in Brussels.

The Scottish Government is concerned these frameworks will be imposed by the UK Government over its policy making areas with little or no input from Edinburgh.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, Russell said: "Tomorrow we expect the UK Government to publish further amendments to clause eleven.

"We have given them serious and respectful consideration but we as a government are absolutely and unanimously clear that we cannot support any proposal that would without the agreement of the Scottish Parliament.

"And the UK Government's latest proposals continue to give Westminster the power to prevent the Scottish Parliament from passing laws in certain devolved policy areas and while we expect the amendments to include the addition of a sunset clause the restrictions on our use of these powers would last for up to seven years.

"While any constraint placed on the UK Government will be purely voluntary."

Tomkins said: "Once again, Nicola Sturgeon has decided to put her narrow nationalist agenda before the good of the country.

"The Welsh Government has signed up to this deal. Yet Nicola Sturgeon, alone, refuses because she prefers to pick a fight with the rest of the UK in order to keep her obsession with a second independence referendum alive.

"She began using Brexit to push for that referendum on the morning after the vote, and she hasn't stopped trying since."

Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay said: "We have been told time and again that the SNP would act in good faith and try to secure the right deal with the UK's governments that would protect devolution.

"Reports that a deal was on the table, only to be vetoed by Nicola Sturgeon, would be a betrayal of the Scottish Parliament's good faith.

"The fact the Government of Wales has reached an agreement but the Scottish Government has not is a real concern.

"It would be wrong for the SNP Government to play politics with devolution in order to further their goal of independence."

