  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP Government rejects Brexit deal despite Welsh agreement

STV

The Scottish Government is at loggerheads with London over the transfer of EU powers.

Devolution: Welsh FM Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon have previously been united on the issue.
Devolution: Welsh FM Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon have previously been united on the issue. Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has rejected a deal to end the dispute over the transfer of EU powers, despite its counterparts in Wales accepting it.

Both administrations have previously been united against what they described as a "Brexit power grab" over devolved issues by the UK Government.

This unity has ended after it emerged the Welsh government agreed to new proposals put forward by Whitehall which eased their concerns.

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell told MSPs in a statement on Tuesday that significant progress in talks between both sides had been made but "the UK Government's latest proposals continue to give Westminster the power to prevent the Scottish Parliament from passing laws in certain devolved policy areas."

Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins has accused the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, of putting "her narrow nationalist agenda before the good of the country".

Since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999, devolved governments have ruled over certain areas such as farming and fishing within common frameworks established at a European level in Brussels.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1412746-sturgeon-brexit-power-grab-talks-nearing-end-game/ | default

The Scottish Government is concerned these frameworks will be imposed by the UK Government over its policy making areas with little or no input from Edinburgh.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, Russell said: "Tomorrow we expect the UK Government to publish further amendments to clause eleven.

"We have given them serious and respectful consideration but we as a government are absolutely and unanimously clear that we cannot support any proposal that would without the agreement of the Scottish Parliament.

"And the UK Government's latest proposals continue to give Westminster the power to prevent the Scottish Parliament from passing laws in certain devolved policy areas and while we expect the amendments to include the addition of a sunset clause the restrictions on our use of these powers would last for up to seven years.

"While any constraint placed on the UK Government will be purely voluntary."

Tomkins said: "Once again, Nicola Sturgeon has decided to put her narrow nationalist agenda before the good of the country.

"The Welsh Government has signed up to this deal. Yet Nicola Sturgeon, alone, refuses because she prefers to pick a fight with the rest of the UK in order to keep her obsession with a second independence referendum alive.

"She began using Brexit to push for that referendum on the morning after the vote, and she hasn't stopped trying since."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1411380-may-brexit-will-strengthen-not-steal-holyrood-s-powers/ | default

Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay said: "We have been told time and again that the SNP would act in good faith and try to secure the right deal with the UK's governments that would protect devolution.

"Reports that a deal was on the table, only to be vetoed by Nicola Sturgeon, would be a betrayal of the Scottish Parliament's good faith.

"The fact the Government of Wales has reached an agreement but the Scottish Government has not is a real concern.

"It would be wrong for the SNP Government to play politics with devolution in order to further their goal of independence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.