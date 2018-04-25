  • STV
  • MySTV

Labour MPs back colleague ahead of anti-Semitism hearing

ITV

Ruth Smeeth is due to give evidence at a hearing involving party member Marc Wadsworth.

Labour MPs Ruth Smeeth, Luciana Berger and Jess Philllips at a demonstration outside the Labour party disciplinary hearing for Marc Wadsworth.
Labour MPs Ruth Smeeth, Luciana Berger and Jess Philllips at a demonstration outside the Labour party disciplinary hearing for Marc Wadsworth. PA

Dozens of Labour MPs have marched in support of a Jewish colleague as she prepared to give evidence at the disciplinary hearing of a suspended party member accused of anti-Semitism.

They were met by a small group of protesters carrying placards and chanting their support for Marc Wadsworth.

He was suspended from the Labour Party after he challenged Ruth Smeeth MP at a press conference launching the Chakrabarti report on anti-Semitism within the party.

A disciplinary hearing on Wednesday in Church House, Westminster, will decide whether he should be kicked out of the party, although a decision is not expected immediately.

Labour activist Marc Wadsworth arrives at the hearing.
Labour activist Marc Wadsworth arrives at the hearing. Stefan Rousseau/PA

Ms Smeeth was accompanied to the hearing by colleagues on a march from Westminster Hall.

One of the MPs, Jess Phillips, said: "(We are) making sure she isn't walking into a protest on her own."

The group was met by protesters gathered by the entrance to Church House, chanting "reinstate Marc Wadsworth".

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Wadsworth told reporters: "I'm confident, as I'm not guilty. Based on the facts, this hearing, if it's fair, I will be exonerated.

"I'm totally and utterly opposed to anti-Semitism, to all forms of bigotry, including anti-black racism and Islamophobia."

Mr Wadsworth was described by supporters as a veteran anti-racist.

Stan Keable said: "The charges should be dropped. He's been suspended for nearly two years.

"She has falsely accused him of anti-Semitism. He didn't even know she was Jewish."

It comes as Labour reportedly pledged to settle the "vast majority" of outstanding cases of alleged anti-Semitism in the party within months.

Jewish leaders accused Jeremy Corbyn of failing to turn words into actions in tackling anti-Semitism in the Labour party after a meeting withJonathan Arkush, president of Board of Deputies of British Jews (BDBJ) and the chair of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), Jonathan Goldstein, in Westminster on Tuesday.

Jewish leaders have accused Corbyn of failing to act on the issue of anti-Semitism
Jewish leaders have accused Corbyn of failing to act on the issue of anti-Semitism PA

Among the proposals put forward by the community leaders was a fixed timetable for dealing with outstanding cases of anti-Semitism and expediting long-standing cases like that of Ken Livingstone.

According to the BBC, the party has pledged to settle most of the cases by July.

Following the meeting, Mr Corbyn had said the talks had been "positive and constructive".

However Mr Arkush rejected the suggestion the meeting had been constructive, telling BBC's Newsnight: "Positive yes, but if you measure constructiveness by the actions to go with the words then I don't think that's what I would call it."

Mr Arkush said the meeting was "friendly" in tone and Mr Corbyn was "extremely engaging (and) he looked interested".

Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Margaret Hodge outside the hearing.
Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Margaret Hodge outside the hearing. Stefan Rousseau/PA

"But there were no actions to go with the words, yet again, and that's why we thought the meeting has been a real missed opportunity and a great disappointment," he added.

Meanwhile, frontbencher Chris Williamson, an ally of Mr Corbyn, is reportedly planning to share a platform with Jackie Walker, who was suspended by Labour over allegedly anti-Semitic comments in 2016.

Barry Gardiner, shadow secretary of state for international trade, said people were "innocent until proven guilty".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's right that when somebody has been found guilty nobody should share a platform.

"My own view, my personal view, is that Chris is wrong to share a platform with somebody who has expressed the views that she has."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.