Talks continue to strike Brexit devolved powers deal

The Scottish Government rejected an offer yesterday despite Wales accepting it.

Agreement: Nicola Sturgeon's government continues to seek a deal with David Davis. PA

Last ditch talks to reach an agreement between the Scottish and UK governments on the transfer of EU powers after Brexit are continuing, the Brexit secretary has said.

David Davis said he remains hopeful a deal can be struck between both sides, despite the Scottish Government rejecting an offer on Tuesday.

That rejection followed the Welsh government, who had previously been aligned with the Scottish Government over the issue, accepting new proposals put forward.

The row centres on how UK-wide frameworks over devolved issues, such as farming and fishing, will operate once the country leaves the EU.

Despite Tuesday's setback, Davis told MPs on the House of Commons Exiting the EU Committee that talks were still going on with the Scottish Government.

He said: "I was slightly disappointed we didn't get agreement with the Scottish Government. I thought we got quite close.

"The Welsh Government have essentially agreed with the changes we have proposed and we are still talking to the Scottish Government and we will be up until five o'clock this evening, when the last possible time for laying the amendment is.

"I hope we can find a mechanism for getting agreement between us still."

The UK Government has offered to put in a 'sunset clause' to the EU Withdrawal Bill, ensuring devolved powers handed to Westminster would eventually return to Holyrood.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry said: "It is a very real possibility now that the Scottish Parliament will not give its legislative consent to the Withdrawal Bill.

"It seems to me there are three options. It will either stop the bill in its tracks or will delay its progress, or the UK Government could simply ignore the issue of consent and ride roughshod over the wishes of the Scottish Parliament and proceed."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.