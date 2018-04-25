Mundell faces questions over paid-for Facebook adverts

  • STV
The Scotland Office spent taxpayers money in adverts solely in his constituency.

Advert: David Mundell rejected any implication of impropriety.
PA

The Scotland Office's use of social media has come under scrutiny in the House of Commons.

Scottish secretary David Mundell faced a number of questions from SNP MPs over "very targeted" Facebook adverts paid for by his department.

The adverts, which were uncovered by the Ferret, included ones to be shown solely in Mundell's constituency and to exclude them from the news feeds of users who set 'Scottish independence' as one of their interests.

Mundell said there were "very clear rules under which the government" operated, arguing that the Scottish Government targets "specific audiences" when he was quizzed on Wednesday.

Speaking during Scotland questions in the Commons, SNP MP Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) asked: "It must be more than a coincidence that the Scotland Office did a very targeted Facebook campaign in his own constituency."

'The SNP have a very great many questions to answer about their involvement with Cambridge Analytica.'
Scottish secretary, David Mundell

His colleague Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute) said: "We've been told that the Scotland Office published numerous Facebook posts to coincide with (UK Government) visits, but it appears the posts only relating to his constituency received a financial boost.

"If this is the case and the Scotland Office is seen to be micro targeting tailored Facebook adverts only to voters in his constituency, does he consider this a misuse of taxpayers' money and an abuse of power?"

Mundell replied: "If he has specific suggestions that the very clear rules under which the government operates have been breached, then I would like to hear them, but it's very clear, for example, that the Scottish Government target specific audiences, and if he is saying that they do not I will be very surprised to hear that."

Conservative MP Douglas Ross (Moray) said: "Cambridge Analytica claimed yesterday that the SNP's involvement with them was far more than Nicola Sturgeon has previously claimed.

"Does he agree that the SNP should be far more open and honest about their involvement with CA, particularly with their own MPs?"

Fellow Conservative MP Kevin Foster (Torbay) said: "Would he agree that it's important the separatists are equally open about how they've used these consultancies?"

Mundell replied: "The SNP a very great many questions to answer about their involvement with Cambridge Analytica."

