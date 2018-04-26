Malawi president visit shows 'deep bonds' between nations

President Peter Mutharika will address MSPs in Holyrood on Thursday.

Parliament: Ties between Scotland and Malawi go back 150 years (file pic). PA

Malawi's president is to visit the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

President Peter Mutharika will address MSPs in the debating chamber before attending a reception in his honour.

It will be the first time President Mutharika has visited Holyrood, and he will be following in the footsteps of his late older brother, President Bingu wa Mutharika, who addressed MSPs in November 2005.

The Scottish Parliament's presiding officer Ken Macintosh said: "Scotland and Malawi have enduring ties which stretch back more than 150 years.

"During that time we have built and nurtured countless friendships between people, schools, churches and, more recently, between our two Parliaments.

"The fact this represents the fourth time a Malawian President has visited since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament is a clear illustration of the deep bonds between us."

Mr Macintosh added: "It will be a great honour to welcome President Mutharika to Holyrood and my fellow members and I are very much looking forward to hearing his address and to discussing opportunities for future collaboration."

