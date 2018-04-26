Gove: SNP would throw farmers under bus for independence

The environment secretary sparred with SNP MPs in the Commons on Thursday.

Brexit: Michael Gove backed a Leave vote during the referendum. PA

The SNP would throw Scottish farmers "under the bus" to further Scottish independence, Michael Gove has claimed.

The Conservative cabinet minister sparred with SNP MPs in the Commons on Thursday over the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the Scottish and UK Governments which remain unresolved.

Both sides are yet to agree on where powers over devolved areas should transfer to once the UK leaves the EU, despite the Welsh Government striking a deal over the matter on Tuesday.

Gove, who presides over the largely devolved policy area of the environment at Westminster, batted away criticism at the dispatch box.

Speaking in the Commons, SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) said: "I don't think anyone disagrees that there might be a need for common frameworks, but I don't think they'd either disagree that democratic decisions by democratically elected parliaments are artificial barriers.

"So will the minister guarantee that no frameworks will be imposed across the UK without the democratic consent of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly?"

Gove replied: "Well it's a good try from the member for Glasgow North.

"He knows that the stark contrast between the constructive approach of the Labour administration in Cardiff and the obstructive approach of the nationalist administration in Holyrood does not redound to the credit of the Scottish National Party.

"The truth is with the SNP they have only one policy - that is separation, everything is tactics and they're prepared to throw Scottish farmers under the bus - or indeed the bandwagon - in their desperate desire to elevate the destruction of the United Kingdom above the creation of wealth for the people of Scotland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.