Donald Trump 'should visit Scotland to avoid protests'

Conservative groups have urged the US president to avoid a trip to London.

Tartan army: Trump supporters reckon he'll get a better reception in Scotland. PA

Supporters of US President Donald Trump have urged him to visit Scotland instead of London to avoid protests.

In a letter to the Republican president, six UK-based conservative groups recommended he returns to his "ancestral home" of Scotland to avoid "major protests, crime and disorder" in London.

Trump is widely expected to make a visit to the UK in the summer, with July 13 being a possible date following his attendance at a Nato summit in Brussels on the previous day.

Downing Street has remained tight-lipped on the timing, saying only that details will be announced "in due course".

In the letter, the groups said the political and media establishment in London was "far out of touch" with the feelings of ordinary people outside the capital, many of whom "strongly support" his leadership.

"Your ancestral homeland of Scotland represents a powerful bond between you and Britain, and given the nature of the climate in London, it is a superior destination," they said.

"As you know, the Royal Estate of Balmoral Castle sits in Scotland's Cairgorms National Park, thus allowing you to make a full state visit as the guest of the Her Majesty the Queen.

"Scotland and the North of England also offer a variety of locations where you would be able to speak directly to ordinary British people and witness the true level of support that exists for you and the special relationship between the US and the UK."

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the conservative Bow Group, said: "A visit to London by the president is likely to draw major protests, crime and disorder, and we do not wish to see Britain or President Trump embarrassed by this.

"It is important that the people of the United States and its government know there are many in Britain who strongly support the president and the special relationship, and wish for President Trump to be afforded the warmest of welcomes.

"Sadly that will not be the case in London."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.