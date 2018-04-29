Ex-Commons speaker Lord Martin of Springburn dies aged 72

Lord Martin passed away on Sunday morning after a short illness, his family said.

Lord Martin: Served as speaker for nine years. PA

Lord Martin of Springburn, former speaker of the House of Commons, has died.

The 72-year-old passed away on Sunday morning after a short illness, his family said.

Lord Marin served as speaker from 2000 to 2009 and was the first to be forced to resign in 300 years.

He said: "He passed away early this morning after a period of short illness. He passed away peacefully with his family.

"We would be grateful for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

Michael Martin took the name Lord Martin of Springburn after the Glasgow constituency he represented from 1979 to 2005.

In October 2009 the former Labour MP joined his predecessor as speaker, Baroness Boothroyd, on the crossbenches.

Although by tradition speakers are elevated to the Lords, the decision to grant Lord Martin's peerage proved controversial.

When he was speaker, he was criticised for leading efforts to block the publication of MPs' expenses and for his actions after the scandal emerged.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.