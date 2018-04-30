Sajid Javid is new Home Secretary after Amber Rudd resigns

Ms Rudd became the fifth departure from the Cabinet since last year’s snap general election.

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new Home Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd.

Ms Rudd became the fifth departure from the Cabinet since last year's snap general election, after admitting she had "inadvertently" misled MPs over the existence of targets for removing illegal immigrants.

The Hastings and Rye MP stepped down the evening before she was due to make a statement in the House of Commons on the targets and illegal migration, as she faced increasing pressure over the handling of the Windrush "scandal".

