Scottish and UK governments work badly together, say 99%

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Research by a Commons committee found one in 1000 people believe they work well together.

Poll: 0.1% think Scottish and UK governments work well together.
Poll: 0.1% think Scottish and UK governments work well together. PA

Almost 99% of the British public believe the Scottish and UK governments do not work well together, according to a public forum carried out by a House of Commons committee.

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee found just one in 1000 people (0.1%) said the two administrations work well together.

An overwhelming 98.7% said Theresa May's and Nicola Sturgeon's governments did not cooperate well.

This was the view of respondents to the committee's public forum on Scottish devolution.

MPs from the committee met in Edinburgh as the row between the Scottish and UK governments over devolved powers post-Brexit has intensified.

Last-ditch talks to reach an agreement on the transfer of EU powers after Brexit failed even while the Welsh administration agreed to the deal tabled by UK ministers.

However, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, Wille Rennie from the Liberal Democrats and Patrick Harvie of the Scottish Greens have backed the Scottish Government's stance.

The UK's proposed legislation has long been dubbed a "power grab" by the SNP, with Nicola Sturgeon saying she is willing to stand alone on the issue among the devolved governments.

It comes as Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell described trust with Theresa May's administration as having fallen to its "lowest ebb".

Michael Russell: Trust has fallen to its 'lowest ebb'.
Michael Russell: Trust has fallen to its 'lowest ebb'. PA

He stressed the Scottish Government still wanted to give legislative consent to the UK's Brexit Bill but that the "core issue" had not been resolved.

Russell said as it stands the Bill would mean "the Scottish Parliament will have its legislative competence very substantially overruled for a substantial period of time".

He told the committee: "We've got ourselves I'm afraid to the stage where there is a very substantial lack of trust on both sides."

As ministers at Holyrood have not been able to agree to the Bill the Scottish Government has passed its own Brexit continuity legislation, although this is being challenged in court by UK ministers

Russell said: "What I think it does reflect regrettably is that the trust on which the relationship has to be based is at a pretty low ebb, probably the lowest ebb I have experienced."

He added: "It's not too late. I am absolutely clear we are willing to enter into an agreement."

To achieve that he said changes would have to be made by the UK Government, a stance backed by three of the four opposition parties at Holyrood.

Leonard said: "We would not accept it because there are still aspects of this that need to be addressed."

He argued the UK Government's legislation "still fails properly to recognise" the 1998 Scotland Act which created the Scottish Parliament and its "default position which is about the powers resting with the Scottish Parliament and not the UK Parliament".

The Scottish Labour leader also spoke of a "complete breakdown of trust" between the two administrations.

He added: "I have to say that the responsibility for that breakdown of trust lies with the way that the UK Government approached the Withdrawal Bill with regard to the devolution settlement."

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "The amendments which have been published remain incompatible with the devolution settlement, in particular the introduction of restrictions on the actions the Scottish Parliament or ministers can take."

Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, added: "I think further compromise and agreement is required."

The Scottish Conservatives have defended UK ministers and accused Nicola Sturgeon of "putting her narrow nationalist agenda before the good of the country".

