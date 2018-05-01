Tributes paid in Commons to former Speaker Lord Martin

The former Labour MP was hailed as 'a proud Scotsman who never forgot his roots'.

Lord Martin: The Glaswegian served as Speaker for nine years.

Former Commons speaker Lord Martin of Springburn has been hailed as "a testament to social mobility" as MPs paid tribute to him following his death on Sunday.

Lord Martin rose from being a sheet-metal worker in Glasgow to Speaker of the House of Commons, the first Roman Catholic to sit in the chair since the Reformation.

MPs from all sides of the House paid tribute to his service and recounted personal stories of their time with him during a debate on Tuesday.

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries said: "As somebody from a working class background myself, when I got here he was kindness and support itself.

"I will never forget receiving a letter at home during my first summer recess in 2005, and shocked to open it and discover it was from the Speaker.

"It was a letter of praise and encouragement, and informing me that when I came back in September, I may feel daunted again but not to be.

"He was a testament to social mobility. He was a testament to how somebody could come from his background and arrive in this place."

The current Speaker, John Bercow, also spoke of his admiration for the man he replaced in 2009.

He said: "He never forgot where he came from. And in his coat of arms, which is still exhibited in Speaker's House, he included a 12-inch steel rule, which signified his time as a sheet metal worker.

"And it includes a chanter from a set of bagpipes, of which I must advise the House, Michael Martin was a keen and highly accomplished player."

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said: "Michael Martin was dedicated to the people of Glasgow

"He was a proud Scotsman who never forgot his roots."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.