Russell: Deal can still be struck with UK over EU powers

There has been deadlock for months between Scottish and UK ministers over the Brexit Bill.

Impasse: Russell says deal with May's government can still be struck. PA

The Scottish Government says a deal can still be reached to end the deadlock with the UK over key Brexit legislation.

If ministers at Whitehall agree to amendments put forward to the EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Lords, the Scottish Government could then give its consent to the legislation, Holyrood's Brexit minister has said.

Michael Russell spoke out ahead of a meeting in London with Cabinet Office minister David Lidington where the dispute will be raised.

However the Conservative politician will make a fresh plea for the Scottish Government to reconsider their objections to the Bill.

The devolved administrations in both Scotland and Wales had been refusing to grant consent to the legislation, branding it a "power grab" which threatens devolution.

While the Welsh Government dropped its objections after the UK Govenrment made changes to the legislation, Scottish ministers have not changed their stance.

Speaking ahead of the joint ministerial council (JMC) meeting, Russell said: "The UK Government's proposals would mean Westminster having free reign to tie the Scottish Parliament's hands for up to seven years - without its consent - on key devolved policies.

"This would affect our fishing industry, our farmers, our environment, regulations around the safety of the food we grow and buy in the shops and many other devolved powers.

"And all this as a consequence of a Brexit that the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland did not vote for."

He added: "The UK Government is demanding we sign up to a bizarre proposal that would allow them to treat a straight refusal of the Scottish Parliament to consent to changes in devolved powers as a green light to go ahead and change them anyway.

"An agreement can, however, still be reached.

"Either remove clause 11 completely - so that there is equity between the Scottish Parliament and Westminster - or the UK Government could accept the amendments tabled in the House of Lords by Lord Hope and Lord Mackay so that the present system is continued."

The Lords amendments, if passed, would mean any regulations altering the powers of the Scottish Parliament could only be made with Holyrood's agreement.

However Lidington said the Withdrawal Bill had already been "changed significantly", saying there was now a "host of new powers set to transfer directly from the EU to the devolved administrations".

He added: "We have also done a lot of detailed work looking into what UK frameworks will be required and how they will operate in order to help businesses across the UK."

Lidington urged the Scottish Government to "reconsider their decision on the Withdrawal Bill", but also stressed it was "equally important that all sides continue to work together on the preparations for Brexit irrespective of the areas where we may not be able to agree".

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.