Upturn in oil revenues leads to Scottish economic boost

Scotland's oil and gas fields generated an estimated £1bn in revenues last year.

Tough times: Scotland's oil industry lost many jobs due to the recent price plunge. STV

Scotland's economy grew by 1% in the final three months of last year, new statistics show.

The country's oil and gas sector helped boost economic fortunes with just over £1bn of revenues generated from the fields, up from a deficit of £130m in the previous year.

Over the year as a whole, the country's GDP rose by 3.4%.

The statistics also show disposable household income rose on average by 1.7% in 2017, well below the rate of inflation.

The Scottish Government's economy secretary Keith Brown said: "It is hugely encouraging to see that GDP grew across 2017, ending the year over 1% higher than the previous year."

He added: "However, it cannot be stressed enough that Brexit remains the single biggest threat to our economy, particularly the impacts of any hard Brexit which could cost Scotland's economy £12.7bn a year by 2030."

The Scottish Conservatives highlighted the real terms cut in disposable household income found in the figures.

Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said: "These statistics simply highlight the SNP's total disregard for the financial pressures of working families.

"Despite sluggish economic growth and repeated warnings from businesses across Scotland, the SNP still raised taxes on hard working Scottish families.

"While Scottish families are paying higher taxes, waiting times are getting longer, police numbers are falling and schools are short of teachers."

