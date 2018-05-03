  • STV
  • MySTV

Whisky leaders demand zero tariffs to EU post-Brexit

STV

The Scotch Whisky Association wants to protect its major European market.

Whisky: A third of exports go to Europe each year.
Whisky: A third of exports go to Europe each year. © STV

Whisky leaders are demanding zero tariffs be placed on sales of Scotch to Europe after Brexit.

Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) chief executive Karen Betts will say that is the "minimum" the UK Government must deliver in negotiations.

A third of whisky exports go to Europe each year, with the SWA describing the continent as a "mature market" for its products.

With sales to other overseas nations also important, Ms Betts will also call on the government to ensure trading deals with 24 key nations provide "as good or better terms" for the sector.

Ms Betts will speak out as she addresses the SWA members' day conference in Edinburgh, with deputy first minister John Swinney also due to attend the event.

Scotch whisky exports have doubled in value in the past two decades, with sales totalling about £4.4bn made to a combined total of 180 countries across the globe.

"We are proud of our industry's success and of our global reach, that we are intrepid internationalists and that Scotch travels so well," Ms Betts will say.

She will stress that the industry's success must not "be taken for granted by government".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1408040-salmon-and-scotch-whisky-exports-soar-to-record-levels/ | default

With processes for the UK leaving the European Union under way, Ms Betts will state: "We continue to call on government to ensure that, after Brexit, we can trade as easily with Europe as we did as an EU member.

"A third of Scotch whisky exports go to Europe, an established, mature market for Scotch.

"At a minimum, we want to see agreement on zero tariffs, a minimum of regulatory divergence and mutual recognition of geographical indications. "

In addition, she will argue "proper attention" must be given to non-EU markets and the trade deals the UK can agree with other nations.

While the EU has trade deals in place with more than 100 other countries, 24 of these - including South Korea and Colombia - are "very important" to the whisky sector.

Ms Betts will warn: "The loss of these agreements would directly, negatively impact Scotch whisky.

"We are urging the UK Government to swiftly put in place similar agreements with those 24 countries - on as good or better terms - to ensure Scotch can continue to be exported with a minimum of extra cost and complication.

"Beyond those 24 agreements, we are urging government to focus their efforts for future trade agreements on markets that are important for Scotch whisky's growth."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1394611-scottish-government-calls-for-legal-protection-of-whisky/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.