Rail workers call off weekend strike in CCTV dispute

STV

The TSSA union said ScotRail staff still plan to walk out on Scottish Cup Final day.

Railway: Claims staff are 'overstretched' (file pic). SWNS

Rail workers have called off a strike this weekend but still plan to walk out on Scottish Cup Final day in a row over ScotRail CCTV-monitoring staff.

The TSSA union said it has cancelled its planned strike on May 5 following a new offer by ScotRail to allow for further talks.

The union claims CCTV staff are "overstretched" following acceptance of 17 applications for voluntary redundancy from 22 specialist staff.

It has also criticised plans to impose new compulsory night shifts on employees whose family and child care commitments meant they could not work nights.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, met Scottish transport minister Humza Yousaf during attempts to resolve the issue.

The TSSA said members who have overnight care responsibilities for children and sick relatives have now been told they do not have to work night shifts.

'We aren't out of the woods and our strike on Scottish Cup Final weekend will go ahead if no progress is made before then.'
Manuel Cortes, TSSA

Mr Cortes said: "This is a dispute that should never have happened.

"ScotRail management should hang their heads in shame for trying to impose night shifts on parents who can't simply leave their children home alone.

"And of course the new night shift rosters would never have been needed if ScotRail management hadn't allowed way too many people in their CCTV centres to take voluntary severance, leaving the team understaffed and underskilled.

"We are pleased that at long last ScotRail now appear to be seeing sense.

"They have made a new offer which we are happy to sit down in talks and explore whether this can lead to a resolution our members can access.

"However, we aren't out of the woods and our strike on Scottish Cup Final weekend will go ahead if no progress is made before then."

Celtic play Motherwell in the final on May 19 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

'We welcome TSSA's comments and will continue our discussions with them this week.'
David Lister, ScotRail

The TSSA said it will continue negotiating "in good faith" with ScotRail to keep the CCTV unit properly staffed and Scotland's rail network properly guarded.

The RMT union also plans to strike over the issue.

Its members at Paisley and Dunfermline will refuse to book on for shifts that start between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Saturday May 5 and between 6am on Monday June 11 and 5.59am on June 12.

David Lister, ScotRail Alliance sustainability and safety assurance director, said: "We welcome TSSA's comments and will continue our discussions with them this week.

"We have robust contingency measures in place to make sure any potential action has no impact on customer service.

"Trains will run as normal over the weekend and for the Scottish Cup Final.

"The safety of our employees and customers is our priority, which is why our proposals will improve safety and enhance the information we provide to our customers."

ScotRail said its policy of no compulsory redundancies remains in place.

