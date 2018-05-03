Tories suspend councillor for not paying council tax

Sebastian Leslie, 64, is the father of Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie.

Suspended: Sebastian Leslie will sit as an independent councillor for now. Aberdeenshire Council/PA

A Conservative councillor has been suspended by the party for not paying his council tax.

Sebastian Leslie is in thousands of pounds of arrears over what he claims is a protest over the SNP's governance of the justice system.

Leslie, who is the father of Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, will now sit on Aberdeenshire Council as an independent member.

In November, the council revealed the politician had run up a tax bill of £2535.59 in that financial year.

Until last week the 64-year-old had not attended any council meetings for four months.

Confirming his suspension, Leslie said: "I understand why the party has taken this action - and I have no problem with this at all.

"I have been running a campaign against the degradation to the Scottish justice system of the SNP since I was elected and in order to raise publicity on this matter I have overstepped the mark and have gone slow on my council tax.

"I, therefore, accept that I need to be disciplined on that matter.

"I have submitted, some months ago, and my lawyers are in conversation with Aberdeenshire Council about releasing the full details of why I have run this campaign.

"Aberdeenshire Council have refused to release those details, which in my view should be released under the Freedom of Information Act."

A Scottish Conservative Party spokesman said Leslie was being investigated for bringing the party into disrepute.

He added: "Councillor Leslie is currently subject to a disciplinary investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.