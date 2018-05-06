  • STV
  • MySTV

Theresa May has 'determination' to leave Customs Union

ITV

Eurosceptics urged the PM to drop the proposal for a "customs partnership".

May said the UK was "making good progress towards that goal and we will carry on doing so with resolution in the months ahead".
May said the UK was "making good progress towards that goal and we will carry on doing so with resolution in the months ahead". PA

Theresa May insisted she had the "determination to deliver Brexit" as she came under pressure from both wings of the Tory party to change course.

Eurosceptics urged the Prime Minister to drop the proposal for a "customs partnership" which they fear would tie the UK too closely to Brussels.

But pro-EU Tories pushed for Mrs May to abandon her red lines and keep the UK in the single market, claiming she would have cross-party support in the House of Commons for such a move.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn also risked unrest within his party over Labour's position on Brexit ahead of a Lords vote on the issue.

Writing in The Sun On Sunday, Mrs May said she had an "absolute determination to make a success of Brexit, by leaving the single market and customs union and building a new relationship with EU partners that takes back control of our borders, our laws and our money".

She said the UK was "making good progress towards that goal and we will carry on doing so with resolution in the months ahead".

A decision on the Government's preferred customs option has been postponed after Mrs May's Brexit "war cabinet" failed to reach agreement.

A number of Cabinet ministers spoke out against the Prime Minister's hybrid "customs partnership" model which would see Britain collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods destined for the block, with firms potentially claiming back a rebate if products remained in the UK on a lower-tariff regime.

Jeremy Corbyn also risked unrest within his party over Labour's position on Brexit ahead of a Lords vote on the issue.
Jeremy Corbyn also risked unrest within his party over Labour's position on Brexit ahead of a Lords vote on the issue. PA

The Sunday Telegraph quoted a Cabinet source saying it would be "unimaginable for the Prime Minister to press on with the hybrid model after it has been torn apart by members of her own Brexit committee".

But pro-EU Tories, seeking to capitalise on the lack of agreement in the Cabinet and a Lords victory on the customs union, pushed for Mrs May to abandon her Brexit strategy and instead commit to a Norway-style approach within the European Economic Area (EEA) and European Free Trade Association (Efta).

Such a move would be unacceptable to many Brexit supporter because it would leave the UK expected to accept free movement, although its advocates claim Mrs May would have some ability to impose conditions.

Former Conservative minister Stephen Hammond told The Independent: "It allows you to have some conversations over new regulation, in that you are consulted and are part of the process before it comes in, though it's still not co-determination, of course.

"But the other reason I think it's a good idea, is that if you look at the EEA terms of reference, it is clear there is more leeway to impose restrictions on freedom of movement."

A Lords amendment which would require the Government to negotiate continued membership of the EEA could be put to a vote on Tuesday, but Labour peers have reportedly been told to abstain.

Labour's Lord Alli, one of the signatories to the amendment, accused the party leadership of being "paralysed by indecision".

He told The Observer: "This is complete cowardice. There is no point in being in politics to abstain, If you stand in the middle of the road someone is going to knock you over."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.