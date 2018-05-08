  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland 'has higher rate of race murders than rest of UK'

STV

A new book claims the idea Scotland is more welcoming to immigrants is a 'misleading fantasy.'

Racism: 'No Problem Here' will launch this Wednesday.
Racism: 'No Problem Here' will launch this Wednesday. STV

Scotland has a higher rate of racist murders than elsewhere in the UK, research for a new book has suggested.

The authors of No Problem Here: Understanding Racism in Scotland reject the idea that Scotland has been more welcoming to immigrants than the rest of the UK.

They say the belief that Scotland is "culturally different" is a "misleading fantasy."

But they say Scotland's vote to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum has given the "myth" that the country is not racist a "new lease of life".

Neil Davidson, a lecturer in sociology at Glasgow University and one of the book's authors, said: "Whatever our views on Scottish independence, a better Scotland will only be built by confronting the evil of racism rather than pretending it does not exist."

The book will be launched at Holyrood's Cross Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia on Wednesday.

It states that in Scotland between 2000 and 2013 there were 1.8 race-related murders per million people, compared to 1.3 per million in the rest of the UK.

'In recent years we have seen the rise of Scottish exceptionalism - the idea that somehow just because we are Scottish and live in Scotland, that we're less intolerant than our neighbours.'
Anas Sarwar MSP

It also argues that racism towards those with Irish backgrounds is not treated as seriously as it should be, because it is classed as sectarianism.

Mr Davidson said: "The idea that there is 'no problem', or at least much less of a problem, has grown for three reasons.

"One is that the Irish-Catholic presence - the largest ever migrant group to settle in Scotland - tends to be discussed in the context of 'sectarianism', a concept which treats Catholics and Protestants as equivalent and ignore the racism directed towards the former."

He added: "The second is the relatively small size of the migration to Scotland from the Indian sub-continent and especially from the Caribbean - which did not mean that migrants did not suffer racism, just that it was much less visible than in Birmingham or London.

"Finally, the movements for devolution and independence have involved the idea that Scotland is 'culturally' different from England, and that part of this difference involves the Scots being more 'welcoming', 'tolerant' and so on.

"The editors and contributors to our book think these are misleading fantasies, which ignore the historical experience of Irish Catholics and the contemporary experience of Muslims, Roma and other BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) groups."

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, chair of the Cross Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia, said: "Scotland is an open and diverse country, but we should never allow our national pride to blind us to the fact that good and bad people live everywhere.

"In recent years we have seen the rise of Scottish exceptionalism - the idea that somehow just because we are Scottish and live in Scotland, that we're less intolerant than our neighbours.

"It is not talking Scotland down to expose this myth. We cannot hope to eradicate everyday sexism and homophobia, everyday racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, unless we acknowledge that it exists in our workplaces, university and college campuses and playgrounds across the country."

'Skin tone has not protected Jewish people, Irish people, Gypsy/Traveller communities or new European migrants from racism.'
Carol Young, CRER

SNP MSP Ivan McKee, deputy convener of the Group, said: "This book is an important addition to the debate around how best to tackle Islamophobia - and acknowledging that prejudice, Islamophobia and racism are serious issues in our society is an important part of fighting them.

"We have never shied away from the fact that Scotland is no more immune from Islamophobia and racism than anywhere else and that this serious problem must be tackled head-on.

"Just last week we saw an allegedly racist attack on a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh - showing we need to keep standing up against racism in all its forms across Scotland."

Carol Young, senior policy officer for the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER), said: "There's a perception that Scotland has less of a problem with racism than other areas of the UK, perhaps best summed up by the phrase 'we're all Jock Tamson's bairns'.

"But regardless of popular opinion, the statistics suggest otherwise. "Between 2000 and 2013, the per capita rate of murders with a known or suspected racist element in Scotland was higher than in the rest of the UK - 1.8 murders per million people in the population compared to 1.3.

"In 2013-2014, 4,807 racist incidents were recorded by police in Scotland. That's the equivalent of 92 incidents every week, without accounting for the many cases that go unreported."

She added: "You could be white skinned, and still identifiably minority ethnic in many circumstances.

"Skin tone has not protected Jewish people, Irish people, Gypsy/Traveller communities or new European migrants from racism."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.