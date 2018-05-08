Abrahams sacked from shadow cabinet after investigation

Labour Party spokesman said that 'she has been relieved of her post'.

She has lost her job as shadow work and pensions secretary. PA

Debbie Abrahams has been sacked from Labour's shadow Cabinet after an investigation into workplace bullying, a party spokesman said.

Labour announced in March that Ms Abrahams had "stood aside from her frontbench role while the Labour Party investigates an employment issue".

The Oldham East and Saddleworth MP said at the time she had not agreed to stand aside as shadow work and pensions secretary, and claimed she had been a victim of a "bullying culture of the worst kind".

A Labour Party spokesman said: "After a thorough party investigation into allegations of workplace bullying, Debbie Abrahams has been referred to the NEC disputes committee.

"She has been relieved of her post as shadow work and pensions secretary."