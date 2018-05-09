  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: Glasgow is 'perfect' place for new Channel 4 HQ

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister will address TV industry figures as the city prepares its bid.

Channel 4: London-based broadcaster undergoing major restructure.
Channel 4: London-based broadcaster undergoing major restructure. PA

Nicola Sturgeon is to urge Channel 4 to make Glasgow their new home, saying Scotland's largest city would be the "perfect" place for the broadcaster's new HQ.

The First Minister will address key figures from the television industry when she speaks at Channel 4's Diverse Festival.

It is taking place in Glasgow two days before the city submits its bid to host the channel's new national headquarters.

The London-based channel intends to establish a new office elsewhere in the UK while retaining its presence in the the capital.

Chief executive Alex Mahon has said the new headquarters will be where the "creative decision-makers who are spending money" will be located.

A UK-wide bidding process opened in April and the decision will be announced later this year. Two smaller hubs outside London will also open in 2019.

It will be the largest restructuring of the channel in its 35-year history.

'Glasgow is already one of the most important centres for broadcasting and TV production anywhere on these islands.'
Nicola Sturgeon

The channel, which is publicly-owned but funded commercially, has more than 800 staff but less than 30 of them are based outside central London.

Around 300 jobs will now be moved to the new locations, with plans increase this figure further over time.

The First Minister will say: "Glasgow would be the perfect place for Channel 4's new national headquarters.

"This city is already one of the most important centres for broadcasting and TV production anywhere on these islands, and the unique character of Glasgow - multicultural, welcoming, hugely creative, and irreverent - is a great fit for Channel 4.

"Glasgow also has a thriving film and television sector. Glasgow's production community is one of the biggest and most diverse in the UK - specialising across a wide range of genres.

"Our indie sector has provided some of Channel 4's biggest hits, like Location, Location, Location.

"And, as Channel 4 is well aware, we boast huge strengths in digital media and film production."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1412129-stuart-cosgrove-leads-glasgow-s-bid-for-channel-4-hq/ | default

She continues: "This Scottish Government is doing everything we can to strengthen film and television production.

"Since we took office in 2007, production spend has increased by 200%, and we're determined to seize future opportunities.

"That's why this year, we've doubled our funding for the screen sector.

"It's why Creative Scotland - working with industry and public sector partners - is in the final stages of setting up a dedicated Screen Unit, to ensure public support is targeted as effectively as possible.

"And it's why we're joint-funding a new Glasgow base for the National Film and Television School - its first base outside of the south-east."

However, MSPs on Holyrood's culture committee have said this work is not radical enough and that a new independent screen agency should be established.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.