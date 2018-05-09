Sturgeon: Glasgow is 'perfect' place for new Channel 4 HQ

The First Minister will address TV industry figures as the city prepares its bid.

Channel 4: London-based broadcaster undergoing major restructure. PA

Nicola Sturgeon is to urge Channel 4 to make Glasgow their new home, saying Scotland's largest city would be the "perfect" place for the broadcaster's new HQ.

The First Minister will address key figures from the television industry when she speaks at Channel 4's Diverse Festival.

It is taking place in Glasgow two days before the city submits its bid to host the channel's new national headquarters.

The London-based channel intends to establish a new office elsewhere in the UK while retaining its presence in the the capital.

Chief executive Alex Mahon has said the new headquarters will be where the "creative decision-makers who are spending money" will be located.

A UK-wide bidding process opened in April and the decision will be announced later this year. Two smaller hubs outside London will also open in 2019.

It will be the largest restructuring of the channel in its 35-year history.

'Glasgow is already one of the most important centres for broadcasting and TV production anywhere on these islands.' Nicola Sturgeon

The channel, which is publicly-owned but funded commercially, has more than 800 staff but less than 30 of them are based outside central London.

Around 300 jobs will now be moved to the new locations, with plans increase this figure further over time.

The First Minister will say: "Glasgow would be the perfect place for Channel 4's new national headquarters.

"This city is already one of the most important centres for broadcasting and TV production anywhere on these islands, and the unique character of Glasgow - multicultural, welcoming, hugely creative, and irreverent - is a great fit for Channel 4.

"Glasgow also has a thriving film and television sector. Glasgow's production community is one of the biggest and most diverse in the UK - specialising across a wide range of genres.

"Our indie sector has provided some of Channel 4's biggest hits, like Location, Location, Location.

"And, as Channel 4 is well aware, we boast huge strengths in digital media and film production."

She continues: "This Scottish Government is doing everything we can to strengthen film and television production.

"Since we took office in 2007, production spend has increased by 200%, and we're determined to seize future opportunities.

"That's why this year, we've doubled our funding for the screen sector.

"It's why Creative Scotland - working with industry and public sector partners - is in the final stages of setting up a dedicated Screen Unit, to ensure public support is targeted as effectively as possible.

"And it's why we're joint-funding a new Glasgow base for the National Film and Television School - its first base outside of the south-east."

However, MSPs on Holyrood's culture committee have said this work is not radical enough and that a new independent screen agency should be established.

