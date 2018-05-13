  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Labour leader urges cross party Brexit talks

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Richard Leonard wants to end the deadlock surrounding discussions.

Talk: The Scottish Labour leader wants to break the impasse.
Talk: The Scottish Labour leader wants to break the impasse. PA

The Scottish Labour leader wants a cross-party summit in a bid to break a deadlock on crucial Brexit legislation.

Richard Leonard has written to Theresa May's de facto deputy, Cabinet Minister David Lidington and to Scottish Brexit Minister Michael Russell requesting all-party talks on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

He believes this could find a way through the stand-off between the UK and Scottish governments over the return of devolved powers from Brussels following Brexit, as he predicted the Scottish Parliament would withhold legislative consent for the EU Withdrawal Bill at a vote on Tuesday.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme, Mr Leonard said: "I've written this weekend to David Lidington and to Mike Russell suggesting that as there appears to be a breakdown in trust and confidence between the two governments that there really needs to be an alternative way found forward.

"I think there is a lot at stake with the EU Withdrawal Bill and the devolution aspect of it and it appears that we are heading towards a situation where Scottish Parliament on Tuesday will certainly vote down the legislative consent motion on the EU Withdrawal Bill because of the treatment of devolution within it as it is currently constructed."

He said he wants a meeting with the two governments, his own party, the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Liberal Democrats, "to see if we can, between us, find a way through this".

He added: "I think that the Labour Party, as the party that delivered devolution, which has got a different tradition in a sense from either the SNP government in Edinburgh or the Tory government at a UK level, can bring to bear a way through this."

Mr Leonard said the devolved powers being repatriated which sit with the Scottish Parliament should be returned there when the UK leaves the EU.

His position puts his party at odds with Labour in Wales, which had teamed up with the Scottish Government to refuse granting consent, but struck a deal with UK ministers last month.

The Scottish Government insists it cannot back the EU Withdrawal Bill, claiming measures within it could leave Holyrood constrained by Westminster for up to seven years.

Both sides have agreed the need to create UK-wide frameworks in some areas but Scottish ministers insist Holyrood's consent should be formally sought for any changes, while UK ministers say a veto for any part of the UK is a "red line".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.