Motion to withhold consent from UK Brexit Bill revealed

Scottish Brexit minister Michael Russell will propose the motion at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Michael Russell: Trust with May 'at lowest ebb'. PA

The motion which will propose to withhold the Scottish Parliament's consent from the UK's controversial EU Withdrawal Bill has been published.

If backed by MSPs, the motion will deny Holyrood assent to the UK legislation on the grounds it "constrain(s) the legislative and executive competence of the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government".

Scottish Brexit minister Michael Russell will put it forward during a Holyrood debate on Tuesday.

It comes as the row between the Scottish and UK governments over devolved powers post-Brexit has continued to intensify.

Last-ditch talks to reach an agreement in April on the Withdrawal Bill failed even while the Welsh administration agreed to the deal tabled by UK ministers.

The UK's proposed legislation has long been dubbed a "power grab" by the Scottish Government.

It is angered by measures in the UK bill which would see some powers held by the EU not immediately passed to them despite coming under devolved policy areas.

Russell previously described trust with Theresa May's administration as having fallen to its "lowest ebb".

The Scottish Government has passed into law its own emergency Brexit legislation which it says is a backstop to safeguard devolution and to ensure Scottish laws continue to function as normal post-Brexit.

However, UK ministers say the bill falls outside Holyrood's competence and referred it to the Supreme Court, along with similar Welsh legislation, in an unprecedented legal challenge.

The UK's highest court will decide whether or not the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill and its Welsh equivalent are constitutional.

