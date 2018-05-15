  • STV
Ex-Catalan minister returns to court for extradition fight

Chris Foote Chris Foote Paul O'Hare

Clara Ponsati is accused of taking part in a violent rebellion and misappropriating public funds.

Legal: Clara Ponsati leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court with her lawyer, Aamer Anwar.

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati will return to court on Tuesday for the latest stage in Spain's attempt to extradite her from the UK.

Ms Ponsati, 61, appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month for a short preliminary hearing.

She is accused of taking part in a violent rebellion and misappropriating public funds by allowing schools to be used as voting places whilst she served as the region's education minister.

Her solicitor Aamer Anwar said she "utterly refutes" the charges, which could result in a sentence of up to 25 years and eight years respectively if she were to be extradited and convicted.

The academic was previously released on bail after she voluntarily handed herself in to Scottish police following the issue of a European arrest warrant for her.

Mr Anwar said: "Clara claims that this is a political prosecution and if she is sent back to Spain she will face up to 33 years in prison.

"At the age of 61 a 33-year sentence is a life sentence and it is more than likely if she was convicted of this she would take her last breath in a Spanish prison.

"The Spanish Government is attempting to criminalise the aspirations of the Catalonian people and they intend to do this by victimising and persecuting their politicians."

Ms Ponsati, who is chair of economics at St Andrews University, fled Spain following last year's independence referendum in Catalonia and is wanted by Spanish authorities.

In March the academic handed herself in to police in Edinburgh but she has vowed to fight her extradition.

Last month it emerged more than £225,000 has been raised to help Ms Ponsati's legal battle.

