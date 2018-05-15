MSPs refuse to give consent to key UK Brexit legislation

  • STV
Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens supported the SNP motion at Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament has voted to refuse consent to key UK Brexit legislation in an unprecedented move.

MSPs from the SNP, Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats united to back a Scottish Government motion withholding parliamentary consent for the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Only the Scottish Conservatives voted against it and backed UK ministers.

Despite the outcome, Scottish Brexit Minister Mike Russell vowed it will "not be the end of the process", as the two governments aim to settle their long-running dispute.

It will not prevent the UK Government from introducing the legislation, but if it did so it would be the first law passed at Westminster against the formal wishes of the Scottish Parliament.

The controversial Withdrawal Bill has caused a months-long row between the Scottish and UK governments over devolved powers post-Brexit.

The UK's proposed legislation has long been dubbed a "power grab" by the Scottish Government.

It is angered by measures in the bill which would see some powers held by the EU not immediately passed to them despite coming under devolved policy areas.

UK ministers reached a deal with the Welsh Government, which had initially joined Nicola Sturgeon's administration in its opposition to the UK bill.

Mr Russell will now write to Prime Minister Theresa May's de facto deputy, David Lidington, calling on him come to Scotland and hear "hear the concerns of all parties and to discuss with the Scottish Government and the UK Government any new ideas from any of the parties".

Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins said: "It's profoundly regrettable that we don't have a deal in Scotland to allow us to move on. 

"The blame for that lies entirely with the SNP. Nicola Sturgeon has refused to compromise. 

"It's not in Scotland's interests that the SNP prefers picking fights to making a deal."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.