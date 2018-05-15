  • STV
Home Office investigating 63 Windrush scandal cases

ITV

Home Secretary Sajid David has not ruled out the number of cases increasing.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered every record to be checked.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered every record to be checked. PA

Sixty-three cases are being investigated in detail by the Home Office as part of efforts to check whether anyone was wrongly removed or deported as a result of the Windrush scandal.

Officials have examined 8,000 records dating back to 2002 following fears that people who had been in the country lawfully for decades may have been forced to leave.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Sajid Javid disclosed that the process has so far found 63 people who may have arrived in the UK from the Caribbean before 1973 and have been removed or deported.

Of this number, 32 are categorised as foreign national offenders, while 31 were people subject to "administrative" removals.

Appearing at the Home Affairs Committee, Mr Javid emphasised that the figures are not final and are subject to change.

He said: "I've asked officials to be absolutely certain and thorough and check over every record and make sure."

Commonwealth citizens that arrived before 1973 were automatically granted indefinite leave to remain under the 1971 Immigration Act.

While many of those who arrived have taken British citizenship or have official documents confirming their status, others have struggled to produce paperwork demonstrating they are lawfully resident.

People who have been living legally in the UK for decades have lost their jobs; been denied access to NHS treatment, benefits and pensions; had their driving licences withdrawn and been warned they face deportation.

Figures show that a dedicated helpline set up after the Windrush controversy has received more than 11,500 calls.

Campaigning MP David Lammy tweeted: "This is the worst human rights and home affairs crisis in my time in politics.

"The Prime Minister's hostile environment stands in the dock, guilty as charged."

