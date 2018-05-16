Littering in Scotland 'at worst level in a decade'

A charity is calling for a change in the law to help combat the problem.

Litter: Need to change 'throwaway culture.'

Littering in Scotland is at the worst level for a decade, according to an environmental charity.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has launched a national week of action on roadside litter to try and combat the problem.

Research by the charity revealed 73% of people believe there has been no improvement to roadside litter, and 43% said the problem had become worse in recent years.

It also found 88% think drivers should be charged for throwing litter out of their window.

The charity says Scotland's littering problem has far-reaching social, economic and environmental consequences.

'Most councils are supportive of the need to change the legislation.' Derek Robertson, Keep Scotland Beautiful

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "We believe that alongside education and infrastructure, enforcement has to be part of the solution to our roadside litter shame.



"The current barrier to enforcement - the need to identify the offender - could be easily overcome with a simple amendment to the wording of the relevant section of the existing legislation.

"Most councils are supportive of the need to change the legislation, and it is estimated that double the number of fixed penalty notices could be issued if the registered keeper of the vehicle was held responsible.

"More encouragingly, we now know that 65% of people would be prepared to report the registration number of a vehicle if they saw litter being thrown from it, allowing for more fines to be issued."

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Across the country we are seeing the great work of individuals and communities in tackling litter problems in their areas which shows we all have a role to play in changing Scotland's throwaway culture as it can benefit our environment and save money.

"We have a National Litter Strategy in place, which includes action to strengthen the deterrent effect of enforcement and are proud to be the first country in the UK to commit to introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers to increase recycling rates and reduce littering.

"We have also appointed an expert panel to advise on environmental charges and other measures to prevent wasteful behaviours for single use items."

