  • STV
  • MySTV

Littering in Scotland 'at worst level in a decade'

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A charity is calling for a change in the law to help combat the problem.

Litter: Need to change 'throwaway culture.'
Litter: Need to change 'throwaway culture.'

Littering in Scotland is at the worst level for a decade, according to an environmental charity.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has launched a national week of action on roadside litter to try and combat the problem.

Research by the charity revealed 73% of people believe there has been no improvement to roadside litter, and 43% said the problem had become worse in recent years.

It also found 88% think drivers should be charged for throwing litter out of their window.

The charity says Scotland's littering problem has far-reaching social, economic and environmental consequences.

'Most councils are supportive of the need to change the legislation.'
Derek Robertson, Keep Scotland Beautiful

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "We believe that alongside education and infrastructure, enforcement has to be part of the solution to our roadside litter shame.

"The current barrier to enforcement - the need to identify the offender - could be easily overcome with a simple amendment to the wording of the relevant section of the existing legislation.

"Most councils are supportive of the need to change the legislation, and it is estimated that double the number of fixed penalty notices could be issued if the registered keeper of the vehicle was held responsible.

"More encouragingly, we now know that 65% of people would be prepared to report the registration number of a vehicle if they saw litter being thrown from it, allowing for more fines to be issued."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1415079-council-clean-up-as-revellers-rave-in-kelvingrove-park/ | default

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "Across the country we are seeing the great work of individuals and communities in tackling litter problems in their areas which shows we all have a role to play in changing Scotland's throwaway culture as it can benefit our environment and save money.

"We have a National Litter Strategy in place, which includes action to strengthen the deterrent effect of enforcement and are proud to be the first country in the UK to commit to introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers to increase recycling rates and reduce littering.

"We have also appointed an expert panel to advise on environmental charges and other measures to prevent wasteful behaviours for single use items."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.