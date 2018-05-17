  • STV
Public 'deserves answers' as Scots Tory spokesman quits

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Peter Chapman resigned as Ruth Davidson's rural affairs spokesman over a lobbying scandal.

Peter Chapman: MSP apologises for 'foolish oversight'.
Peter Chapman: MSP apologises for 'foolish oversight'. Peter Chapman MSP / Facebook

The people of the north east "deserve answers" after a Tory MSP quit his front bench post over a lobbying scandal, Labour has said.

North east MSP Peter Chapman resigned his position as Ruth Davidson's rural affairs spokesman after he failed to mention holding 50,000 shares in a firm when he lobbied councillors about a planning application.

He asked councillors to support an application by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) Group to expand their site in Inverurie.

Chapman, a local farmer in the area, owns 50,000 shares in the group, but insisted he would not stand to gain if the expansion does get the go ahead.

However, he accepted he had failed to declare his interest while lobbying local officials and apologised for the "foolish oversight".

Davidson said she accepted Chapman's resignation from her top team "with regret".

But Scottish Labour and the Scottish Greens both slammed the MSP and the party for its MSPs' "long registers of interests".

Labour's rural affairs spokesman Colin Smyth said: "Ruth Davidson's band of Tory MSPs are well known for their long registers of interests - and she must be furious with him over this latest revelation.

"Rather than holding the SNP to account, the Tories seem more concerned with intervening in local issues to further their own interests.

"The public deserve to know how this situation came about, who knew about it and when - and whether any other Tory MSPs have been engaging in similar behaviour on other issues.

"People in the north-east and across Scotland deserve answers."

'The party of landed wealth, cruel social policies and contempt for the Scottish Parliament is full of people who view being an MSP as a hobby rather than public service.'
Scottish Greens spokesman

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens added: "It's no surprise that a Tory has been found lobbying without declaring his financial interests, instead of serving his constituents.

"The party of landed wealth, cruel social policies and contempt for the Scottish Parliament is full of people who view being an MSP as a hobby rather than public service.

"No amount of shuffling of Ruth Davidson's pack will change that fact."

Announcing his resignation, Chapman said: "It's quite clear with hindsight that I should have made my financial interest in the phone calls clear and that it was a foolish oversight on my behalf not to do so.

"I failed to maintain the high standards of transparency that is expected of MSPs.

"As a result, I cannot in all conscience continue in post, hence my reason for offering my resignation."

He added: "It was not my intention to hide this - indeed anyone can see the details of my investment on the Scottish Parliament register of interests.

"I can say hand on heart that my only thought was to support a local business and improve our local economy.

"I deeply regret this incident and I only hope people will see if for what it is: an honest mistake taken while trying to help my local constituents and the Aberdeenshire economy."

Davidson commented: "I know your strong commitment in all things is to your constituents in the north-east, and that you will continue to serve them with vigour over the months and years ahead."

