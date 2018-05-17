  • STV
Sturgeon hits out at STV over job cuts at broadcaster

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The broadcaster plans to close its STV2 channel and restructure news, costing 59 jobs.

Nicola Sturgeon: 'Concerned and disappointed' at STV cuts.

The First Minister has criticised planned cuts at STV that will result in 59 job losses.

The broadcaster announced on Wednesday it was taking the "difficult decision" to close its STV2 channel as part of a major restructuring of the business.  

STV2's closure will see the loss of 25 paid positions, but the company also revealed a further 34 jobs to be axed from STV News as part of its 'News 2020' programme, aimed at saving £1m a year.

Nicola Sturgeon said during First Minister's Questions on Thursday she was "very disappointed" at the decision and urged the broadcaster to listen to concerns.

She was asked by SNP MSP Joan McAlpine if she agreed this was "no way for a public service broadcaster to behave", citing STV's £18m in profits last year.

The First Minister said: "I am very disappointed and concerned that STV is cutting jobs and closing its second channel only a year after that channel was launched. 

"This will be a very worrying time for all employees of STV who are affected by yesterday's announcement and my thoughts, and I'm sure the thoughts of the chamber, are with them.

"This is a time when it is more important than ever that the Scottish perspective on local, national and international news is reflected by our broadcasters.

"It is therefore crucial that the STV News service is not diminished and that its team of excellent journalists can continue to produce a high-quality news service covering the whole of Scotland and I hope that STV will listen to the concerns that are being expressed right now."

She was also asked about speculation that the cuts were part of a drive to prepare the channel for sale to ITV.

Sturgeon replied: "I had someone express that concern to me yesterday.

"I have no knowledge that would suggest that is the case but that is not a move I would wish to see and I think that move would be opposed and resisted by very many people across the country."

STV2, which launched in April last year, features news and entertainment as well as flagship news programme STV News Tonight. 

STV said it aimed to establish itself as Scotland's "home of news and entertainment". 

It will create three three distinct divisions across broadcast, digital and production, each with its own managing director. 

STV chief executive Simon Pitts said on Wednesday: "News is fundamental to the STV brand and we remain committed to offering the best news service in Scotland.

"However, given how quickly news consumption is changing it is vital that STV evolves to stay competitive, and we are therefore launching a comprehensive change programme - STV News 2020 - that will see us invest in skills, technology and digital as well as delivering cost savings."

