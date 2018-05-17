Brendan O'Hara quits as SNP Westminster culture spokesman

The Argyll and Bute left the role for 'personal reasons', according to the SNP.

Brendan O'Hara: During his Commons maiden speech. House of Commons

SNP MP Brendan O'Hara has resigned as the party's Westminster spokesman for culture, media and sport.

The Argyll and Bute left the role for "personal reasons", according to the SNP.

He has been replaced by Livingston MP Hannah Bardell.

O'Hara was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and previously served as the SNP's defence spokesman. He previously worked as a producer for the BBC and STV.

Bardell was also elected in 2015 and also worked for STV and GMTV before entering politics.

