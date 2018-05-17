Peaceful protesters were kept behind a wall of police during Mr Trump's last visit in 2016.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5786165740001-public-s-right-to-protest-protected-during-trump-visit.jpg" />

The public's right to protest would be protected if Donald Trump visits Scotland this summer, the government has pledged.

Peaceful protesters were kept at a distance behind a wall of police during Mr Trump's last visit to Scotland in 2016.

But community safety minister Annabelle Ewing said on Thursday the nation's "proud and longstanding tradition of protest" would be maintained.

Mr Trump is widely expected to visit at least one of his Scottish golf courses during his working visit to the UK in July.

Green MSP Patrick Harvie said many Scots would want to express their "revulsion at the racism, misogyny, climate denial and litany of lies President Trump is responsible for".

Police: Protestors were walled off by officers. STV

Ms Ewing responded: "There is no law in Scotland stopping people from protesting in peaceful manner.

"Police Scotland has confirmed arrangements are in place to police any visit in a way that maintains the public's right to protest peacefully, whilst enforcing existing laws as necessary."

In 2016, protestors at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire were halted at the edge of the course by a ring of police.

Ms Ewing added: "In which ever part of the UK the proposed presidential visit takes place, we would expect those values to be made clear.

STV

"It is well documented that the Scottish Government has disagreed with many of the actions taken by the administration of President Trump.

"I think the list is a bit too long to mention at this particular point.

"On the nature of any policing operation, obviously that is an operational matter for the police.

"But as I said Police Scotland has confirmed that arrangements would be in place to police any visit in a way that maintains the public's important right to protest peacefully, whilst enforcing the existing laws that are necessary."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.