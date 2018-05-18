Swinney 'should ditch plan to give powers to school heads'

A leading teachers' union will outline its criticisms of proposed education reforms.

Education secretary John Swinney should ditch controversial plans to give head teachers more power, the general secretary of a teaching union is to tell its members.

Seamus Searson will outline criticism of the measures contained in the Scottish Government's new Education Bill on the opening day of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) annual congress.

He will also use his speech to highlight recurring issues around workload, pay and teacher shortages.

Mr Searson will tell members proposed changes contained in the SNP administration's latest legislation are not welcomed by the majority of the public.

The bill would see sweeping reforms to the school system, including the introduction of a new head teachers' charter, giving heads more power over the curriculum, recruitment and budgets.

However, the move has been strongly opposed by teaching unions.

Mr Searson will say: "The creation of a head teachers' charter is unwanted by many headteachers as they are already struggling to cope with all the demands placed upon them.

"There is no public consensus for this, so minister, don't proceed."

He will also criticise plans to disband the General Teaching Council of Scotland (GTCS) and transfer its functions to a new Education Workforce Council - a move described by the GTCS as having "no evidence-based rationale".

He will add: "The priority must be to make changes that are going to help the teacher in the classroom today.

"If the proposed Education Bill is not going to help teachers in the classroom today then don't do it.

"It does not address the issues that are important to teachers today - pay, workload and pupil behaviour."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: "Our education reforms are focused on giving schools and headteachers more power and money to raise standards and close the attainment gap.

"They are based on international evidence of how high-performing education systems work - delivering extra help for teachers in the classroom, more professional development and a stronger voice for parents and pupils.

"The majority of respondents to the consultation support the principles behind our education reforms and, as the International Council of Education Advisers said last month, the direction of travel in Scottish education is impressive."