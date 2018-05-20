  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon to 'restart independence debate' in coming weeks

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister said a report into the economic opportunities of independence is out soon.

Nicola Sturgeon: Economic report will say out vision of 'hope'.
Nicola Sturgeon: Economic report will say out vision of 'hope'. Peston on Sunday

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "restart the debate" on Scottish independence in the coming weeks.

It comes ahead of the findings of her party's growth commission into the economic opportunities of independence.

The First Minister confirmed the document would be published in the next few days and would outline a vision of "ambition and hope" rather than the "despair" she said had characterised the Brexit debate.

The commission, chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, was set up two years ago to look at economic policy options for an independent Scotland.

It will make recommendations for an independent Scotland's currency as well as the range of costs and benefits associated with independence.

Speaking on Peston on Sunday on STV, Sturgeon also indicated the Scottish Government could still make a deal with UK ministers in their row over devolved powers coming back from the EU.

The dispute over the UK's Withdrawal Bill centres around what Scottish ministers call a "power grab" in key devolved areas.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1415127-msps-refuse-to-give-consent-to-key-uk-brexit-legislation/ | default

Sturgeon said: "This is a debate that I appreciate often sounds very technical.

"But to put it very simply, there are some powers - powers over farming, fishing, environmental protections, food standards, food labelling - that are under the current law devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

"While we're in the EU, they're influenced at EU level, but this is a debate about what happens after Brexit.

"The current law says these powers should return to the Scottish Parliament and if we want to have UK-wide frameworks, which would make sense in some areas, then we do that by agreement.

"What the UK Government wants to do is to centralise these powers at Westminster for up to seven years and have the ability to impose things on Scotland."

Citing the possible example of a free trade deal between the UK and the US which resulted in lowered food standards, she said signing up to the Withdrawal Bill as it presently stood would leave Scotland "powerless".

'What I think Scotland now has the opportunity to do is look at how we seize the opportunities that lie ahead.'
Nicola Sturgeon

On the growth commission, the First Minister told the programme: "Over the next couple of weeks we will, I suppose, restart a debate about why independence for Scotland is an opportunity and what those opportunities are.

"As you know, we've had a growth Commission looking at the economic opportunities of independence. Its report will be published in the coming days.

"I think that's quite an important moment, because if you think about the last couple of years in the UK, it's been very much a debate about how we cope with the damage of Brexit.

"What I think Scotland now has the opportunity to do is look at how we seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

"So, a debate based very much on ambition and hope, not a debate which is based on despair, which is how the Brexit debate so often feels."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1414264-march-for-independence-taking-place-through-glasgow/ | default

Responding to Sturgeon's comments, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Scotland needs real and radical change - looking forwards not back.

"The economic and social transformation Scotland urgently needs will not come from another referendum on leaving the UK, on which the sovereign will of the Scottish people has been clearly expressed.

"It will come from radical Labour governments tackling poverty and inequality, extending public ownership and redistributing power - especially economic power from the few to the many."

The First Minister also insisted the SNP would not act as "a block" to those pushing for a second UK-wide referendum on the terms of the final Brexit deal.

"The SNP won't be the block to that, I've made that clear," she said.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, whose party supports a second EU vote, urged the First Minister to back their plans instead of "fanning the flames of separatism".

Rennie commented: "With the economic and social impact of Brexit becoming more and more obvious, you would think that Nicola Sturgeon would start to recognise the damage that tearing up a successful union does.

"Rather than fan the flames of separatism once more the First Minister would be better off joining with us to press for a people's vote and the chance of an exit from Brexit."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1413025-cable-urges-snp-to-give-backing-to-second-brexit-vote/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.