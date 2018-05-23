  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump 'to extend UK visit to play golf in Scotland'

STV

The President is expected to play a round at either Turnberry or in Aberdeen in July.

Trump is a keen golfer.
Trump is a keen golfer. Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

Donald Trump's visit to the UK could be extended in order for him to play a round of golf in Scotland

The US President, who is a huge fan of the sport and owns golf resorts at Turnberry and in Aberdeen, is set to arrive in the UK for a working visit in July.

Arrangements are still being made for the trip, but it is understood there is a possibility an extra day could be added for the sporting engagement.

Options thought to be under consideration include the potential for him to be paired with a leading sportsman for the round of golf.

Mr Trump is due to make his first presidential visit to the UK after attending the Nato summit in Brussels on July 11 and 12.

The White House and Downing Street have confirmed he will hold talks with Theresa May on Friday, July 13, but other details of the trip are still being worked out.

The possibility of fitting in a trip to a golf course could persuade Mr Trump to remain in the UK for an extra day.

Mr Trump is known to be keen to meet the Queen, although his trip to the UK will not be a full state visit.

US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has previously said Mr Trump "really wants to meet the Queen" and would definitely be coming to London despite the prospect of protests.

Mr Trump was invited to the UK to make a full state visit when Mrs May travelled to the White House shortly after his inauguration in January 2017.

That trip - which would involve lavish ceremonies and a stay with the Queen at Buckingham Palace - has been put off and is now not expected to take place until 2019 at the earliest.

Mr Johnson suggested in April that "maybe next year he will do that".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.