  • STV
  • MySTV

Sister of woman 'taped to chair' tells of 'living hell'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

An image emerged of Marine Scotland worker DeeAnn Fitzpatrick gagged and restrained.

The sister of a woman who was allegedly gagged and taped to a chair by male colleagues at a Scottish Government body has spoken out about her ordeal.

The image of DeeAnn Fitzpatrick restrained to the chair was from a suspected incident of workplace bullying at Marine Scotland's office in Scrabster, Caithness, in 2010.

Ms Fitzpatrick, a 49-year-old Canadian national, claims she was subjected to a decade of mistreatment at the organisation.

Her sister-in-law Sherry Fitzpatrick said the harassment got worse after she complained of bullying and misogyny by male colleagues against another female co-worker.

Senior management did not seem to take the claims seriously and Ms Fitzpatrick's life became a "living hell", her sister added.

Nicola Sturgeon said during First Minister's Questions she was "horrified" by the photograph and had asked the government's permanent secretary to review the case.

There is an ongoing employment tribunal and internal investigation into Ms Fitzpatrick's case.

Members of her family only became aware of the photograph - and the scale of the alleged abuse - in recent weeks.

'Right now, her family is 100% behind her and it's going to my mission as her sister to make sure that the people who've done this to her are made accountable.'
DeeAnn Fitzpatrick's sister-in-law Sherry

Speaking to STV News from Newfoundland, Canada, Sherry Fitzpatrick said: "DeeAnn kept it to herself for a very long time.

"But after the whistleblowing incident about ten years ago, her life became a living hell with Marine Scotland and went unnoticed by a lot of senior management and human resources departments.

"Right now, her family is 100% behind her and it's going to my mission as her sister-in-law - and I just consider her my sister - to make sure that the people who've done this to her are made accountable.

"It'll be my mission to see a resolution to this and very soon because ten years is long enough."

She added the abuse was "ongoing for ten years" and also criticised management and HR at the body for threatening to discipline Ms Fitzpatrick after she flew to Canada to be by her father on his deathbed.

On the whistleblowing incident, Ms Fitzpatrick's sister claimed the male officers she had complained about were suspended with pay before being reinstated, with one even promoted.

After that, she said, "it seemed like DeeAnn's life changed in that workplace, and the harassment, the sexual harassment, the bullying all happened".

She added the family had been "disgusted" and "sickened" at the photograph, first revealed by the BBC, and claimed management at Marine Scotland had been aware of it.

"So why didn't anything happen? Why didn't anybody do anything?" she asked.

Since the incident, she said Ms Fitzpatrick has become withdrawn and scared of going out, adding: "The only thing she wants is her dignity back."

Marine Scotland: DeeAnn Fitzpatrick worked at the organisation for years.
Marine Scotland: DeeAnn Fitzpatrick worked at the organisation for years.

At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant raised the case of her constituent.

She said: "The First Minister is aware of the case of my constituent DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, about whom I have previously written to her.

"She cannot be anything other than shocked at the photograph published by the BBC showing one aspect of DeeAnn's abuse.

"Will the First Minister now intervene, investigate the abuse and stop DeeAnn's persecution at the hands of Marine Scotland, and will she also remove the gagging clause that stops DeeAnn telling her own story, because it is in the public interest that she is heard?"

The First Minister responded: "Like everyone else who has seen it, I am absolutely horrified at the photograph that has been in the media over the past 24 hours and I'm also horrified at the circumstances in which that photograph is alleged to have been taken.

"Bullying, abuse, sexism, racism have no place in any workplace and let me be very clear today: they will not be tolerated within the Scottish Government or within our agencies.

"There is, of course, as the member is aware, an ongoing employment tribunal, there's also an ongoing internal investigation, so I am somewhat limited in what I can say.

"I can tell the chamber that I have this morning asked the permanent secretary of the Scottish Government to conduct a full review of the circumstances of this case, a review of the action that has already been taken and of any action proposed to be taken, and to report to me personally on her conclusions as soon as possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.