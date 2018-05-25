  • STV
At a glance: SNP's Growth Commission report is released

Andrew Wilson's long-awaited paper examines how to boost growth in an independent Scotland.

Report: Commission's paper is finally released.
Report: Commission's paper is finally released.

The SNP's Sustainable Growth Commission report has been published after almost two years.

Scotland: The New Case For Optimism, chaired by Andrew Wilson, examines ways to boost Scotland's economy after Brexit and in the context of independence.

It is one of the party's most significant contributions to the independence debate since the 2014 referendum.

The former MSP's report runs to more than 350 pages and was peer-reviewed by academics.

A short summary of some of the key points is below.

Money: Which currency should Scotland use?
Money: Which currency should Scotland use?

Scotland's currency

The paper said an independent Scotland would not need a formal currency union, as was suggested in the white paper on independence before the referendum.

It would instead retain sterling during a "possibly extended transition period".

This was referred to as "sterlingisation" during the independence referendum, but the report says it would provide the most certainty after independence.

It was the same approach taken by Ireland immediately after independence in 1922, and interest rates would continue to be set by the Bank of England.

Wilson accepts banks like RBS would likely have to relocate their HQs under these circumstance but says this would be in everyone's interests and would not lead to job losses.

Scotland could later move to its own currency but only after six key targets have been met, including on fiscal stability.

Growth

Wilson's report accepts that an approach similar to Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" economic model is no longer plausible.

This is a change from previous SNP policy, which argued for lower corporation tax rates to attract companies to an independent Scotland.

It now wants Scotland to emulate other small countries and in particular Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

The report said they tend to grow faster than larger economies, and it makes 30 separate recommendations to achieve stronger growth.

If Scotland can meet the growth rate of these countries, the GDP per capita would be around £4100 higher.

However, this would have to take place after at least 15 years.

Among the proposals are a "pro-migration" policy to attract productive workers, with a "come to Scotland package" mentioned.

This could involve tax relief for graduates.

Scotland's deficit

Scotland's deficit, the gap between public spending and revenue, is currently 7.1%.

Wilson's report says as Scotland leaves the UK, this could be brought down to 5.9% by reducing spending on things like defence, debt servicing, and contributions to projects in the rest of the UK.

Defence spending would see a 0.4% reduction in GDP.

The deficit would have to be reduced in the years following independence to bring it within a target of 3%.

Public spending

A "deficit reduction programme" will be needed to stabilise public finances.

Spending by the government of an independent Scotland would only be increased by "sufficiently less" than GDP growth over the business cycle.

Wilson says austerity would be harmful.

There would have to be a "solidarity payment" to the rest of the UK to fund debt payments and joint services, this is expected to be around £5bn a year and steadily diminish.

