SNP's Growth Commission publishes major report on the economics of independence.

Report: First Minister thanked authors. PA

An independent Scotland would continue to use the pound as its currency, a major report has said.

The SNP's Sustainable Growth Commission has published its recommendations after almost two years.

Chaired by former MSP Andrew Wilson, it sets out proposals to grow Scotland's economy in the wake of Brexit and in the context of independence.

It says Scotland could continue to use the pound without a formal currency union with the rest of the UK.

This would mean interest rates would continue to be set by the Bank of England.

An independent Scotland could later transition to using a new currency after certain tests were met, the report says.

Other recommendations include a "come to Scotland" package to attract migrants and plans to control the debt and spending of an independent Scotland.

Mr Wilson said: "Scotland has economic potential far beyond its current performance.

"Our ambition should be to perform to the level of the best of the small advanced economies in the world and, in doing so, make the right choices about the sort of society and economy we wish to live in."

He added: "The UK economy is unbalanced and unequal, and in addition Brexit will mean a long-term hit to jobs and living standards -in contrast, our report looks at how we build a better economy, how we build a better society and how we build a better country.

"Scotland can and is making progress now with the current powers of the Scottish Parliament, but through the work that has gone into this report it is clear to me, now more than ever, that decisions about Scotland's economic policy are best taken here in Scotland as an independent country, choosing to pool, share and co-operate with partners across the rest of the UK and Ireland, Europe and internationally."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787320586001-sturgeon-to-restart-independence-debate.jpg" />

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the report, and thanked Mr Wilson's commission for their work.

She said: "This report rightly doesn't shy away from the challenges we face but presents ways in which those challenges can be addressed - and sets out recommendations on currency - which as a country we should all debate and discuss.

"Scotland is now in a very different political and economic situation to 2014. There is no status quo and we know that being taken out of Europe and out of a market around eight times bigger than the UK market alone will hit our economy.

"That is why it is time to begin a fresh debate and to replace the despair of Brexit with optimism about Scotland's future.

"We look forward to debating the report's recommendations - both within the SNP and with business, trade unions and communities across Scotland."

