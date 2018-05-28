  • STV
  • MySTV

Laird confirmed as new deputy leader of Scottish Labour

Paul O'Hare

The party has been searching for a leader since Alex Rowley stepped down in December.

Labour: Ms Laird defeated the SNP to win the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency in 2017.
Labour: Ms Laird defeated the SNP to win the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency in 2017. PA Images

Shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird is to become Labour's new deputy leader north of the border.

Nominations for the post closed at noon on Monday with Ms Laird the only candidate nominated for the job.

Scottish Labour had been hunting for a new deputy leader after Alex Rowley stepped down from the post in December, after allegations were made about his private life.

Ms Laird defeated the SNP to win the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency - which was previously held by Gordon Brown - in the 2017 snap general election.

She will be formally confirmed as Scottish Labour's new deputy leader after a meeting of parliamentarians and councillors in the coming days.

The MP said: "I'm ready to get on with the job of holding the Tory and SNP governments to account and outlining a positive vision of what a Labour government can do in Scotland and across the UK.

"The 2017 general election saw Labour win seats and slash majorities across Scotland.

"The next general election will see Scotland help deliver a Labour government that works for the many, not the few."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Scottish Labour is ready to deliver real change for people across Scotland, with strong teams at Holyrood and Westminster.

"Lesley will be a great voice for our members and our movement, to make the case for the economic and social transformation Scotland so desperately needs.

"Together we will build a Labour Party which appeals to all people of goodwill who want justice, equality, co-operation and real change."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.