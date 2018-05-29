Record number of Scots making sure rubbish isn't wasted

More than 60% of waste is being recycled for the first time in Scotland.

Recycling: 6.96 million tonnes of waste reusable. PA

Recycling in Scotland has reached a new high, with the latest figures showing more than three fifths of all waste collected was re-used in some form.

A total of 6.96 million tonnes of waste - 61% of all rubbish collected - was either recycled, composted or prepared for re-use, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

It marks the first time the recycling rate has risen above 60%, with Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham saying the increase showed "progress".

Ms Cunningham said: "For the first time we've recycled more than 60% of our waste from all sources which shows we are making progress towards our 2025 target of 70% and our work to promote and simplify recycling is paying off."

The Scottish Government has set a target of having 70% of all waste recycled by 2025 - with just 5% of rubbish sent to landfill by this date.

Scotland produced a total of 10.79 million tonnes of waste from all sources in 2016 - a drop of 0.53 million tonnes from 2015.

The latest figures show 3.8 million tonnes of rubbish was either sent to landfill or incinerated, a reduction of 463,397 (10.8%) from the previous year.

Just under a third (32.5%) of all waste went to to landfill - the lowest rate recorded over the period 2011 to 2016.

Sepa chief executive Terry A'Hearn said: "Recycling is a real Scottish success story and a simple daily step that communities, corner shops or corporates can take to build a more sustainable Scotland."

