Single-use coffee cups banned at Scottish Government

450,000 single-use cups are thrown out every year at the Scottish Government. Paul Hopkinson

Hot drinks will be served in ceramic mugs from next month at cafes and restaurants.

Staff will be encouraged to bring in their own reusable cups for takeaways.

The ban will apply at St Andrew's House, Saughton House, Victoria Quay, Atlantic Quay, Marine Lab and Buchanan House.

The Scottish Government said the move would prevent 450,000 single-use cups being thrown out every year.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "The Scottish Government is determined to lead by example when it comes to tackling the scourge of plastic littering our countryside and polluting our seas.

"By removing single use coffee cups from our main buildings, we will prevent 450,000 cups from being thrown away every year.

"That's enough cups to cover the distance between Edinburgh and Dundee.

"We support the EU's vision to reduce single use plastics as far as possible and ensure any single use plastics are easily recyclable by 2030.

"We are currently considering what other single-use items can be reduced and removed from Scottish government buildings later this year."

