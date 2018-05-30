  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon defends Growth Commission report on Twitter

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister took to social media to say the contentious report 'rejects austerity'.

Growth Commission: Report dubbed 'conservative' by ex-SNP MP.
Growth Commission: Report dubbed 'conservative' by ex-SNP MP. Scottish Government

The First Minister has taken to Twitter to defend the findings of the SNP's Growth Commission.

Nicola Sturgeon said the publication of the long-awaited report last week had provoked "lots of interesting comments", but added that some of them needed addressing.

The commission set out proposals to grow the Scottish economy in the wake of Brexit and in the context of independence in a 354-page report.

It aimed to show how an independent Scotland could match the growth levels of the some of the world's most successful small economies within a generation.

Critics of the report have included some prominent supporters of Scottish independence, with concern over proposals to continue using the pound informally after independence and to embark on a programme of deficit reduction.

Former SNP MP George Kerevan has dubbed the commission's findings "conservative", while Robin McAlpine, director of pro-independence think tank Common Weal, says austerity is "baked in" to the report.

But the First Minister argued the commission "explicitly rejects austerity" and recommends above-inflation spending increases for the budgets of a prospective independent Scotland.

Opposition parties said Sturgeon's defence of the report on social media was "desperate".

Chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, the Sustainable Growth Commission was announced by the First Minister in 2016.

Its report, Scotland: The New Case For Optimism, is the party's most significant contribution to the independence debate since the 2014 referendum.

Writing for the website CommonSpace, McAlpine said the proposal for an independent Scotland to continue using the pound informally for an undefined period of time - known as "sterlingisation" - would mean ceding monetary policy to the UK and leaving the country's finances in hock to financial markets.

The report, he wrote, "suggests we simply don't have enough collective spine to take control of our own key policy levers".

Kerevan, former MP for East Lothian, claimed the sterling proposal "sticks to the very currency option that helped defeat the independence proposition back in 2014".

He wrote in The National: "The broader Yes movement - including most SNP members I would venture - will not knock on doors for sterling."

Scottish Labour, meanwhile, has branded the report a "Cuts Commission" and said its proposals would result in "another decade of austerity" if enacted.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1416077-independent-scotland-would-continue-to-use-sterling/ | default

The First Minister used Twitter on Wednesday to defend the report against some of the criticisms it has faced.

She wrote: "Reading lots of interesting comments about the Growth Commission - which is good.

"So much better to be discussing how to build a successful independent Scotland than just resigning ourselves to managing the decline of Brexit UK.

"A few points worth underlining though...

"The report explicitly rejects austerity eg Part B p44 - 'Scotland should explicitly reject the austerity model pursued by the U.K. in recent years' and recommends above inflation spending growth each year.

"A marked contrast to the failed Westminster approach."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1415981-at-a-glance-the-snp-s-growth-commission-report-is-released/ | default

Sturgeon continued: "Report also stresses importance of investment to boost economy and that fiscal targets should not be at the expense of growth - another sharp contrast with Westminster.

"Indeed, it recommends fiscal stimulus both in the independence transition and in periods of low growth.

"The report's projections about deficit reduction are deliberately cautious.

"They make no assumptions about higher growth - and instead illustrate that even in worst case scenario independence is a better option that sticking with Westminster system that created the deficit but with the powers of independence and by following report's advice on how we can match the success of other small countries - particularly its recommendations on population - higher growth, more revenue and increased prosperity and fairness is the attainable prize."

She concluded: "So we have a choice - stay as we are, locked into the Brexit spiral and continued austerity that the Westminster parties offer no alternative to - or decide to equip ourselves with the powers to build our way to a better future.

"Lastly, policy choices in an independent Scotland will always be for the government of the day, so we should welcome debate - but without independence, these choices will always be far too limited."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1416022-independent-scotland-could-offer-incentives-to-migrants/ | default

Responding to Sturgeon's social media defence of the report, Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: "This is a visibly desperate move by the First Minister, who's clearly been rattled by the furious reaction of hardcore independence evangelists in recent days.

"But, as is so often the case when Nicola Sturgeon takes Donald Trump's lead on tweeting, the content is dubious.

"This report made abundantly clear that a separate Scotland is likely to bring nothing other than economic hard times.

"The authors accepted this, perhaps Scotland's First Minister should too.

"After all, in establishing her commission, she created the beast which has now turned to bite her."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard added: "The SNP promised a Growth Commission, but Nicola Sturgeon has found herself defending a Cuts Commission.

"The people of Scotland cannot afford another decade of austerity.

"Scotland has over a quarter of a million children living in poverty and pensioner poverty has increased by 33% since 2010. We do not want another decade of austerity.

"Labour would invest to grow our economy."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1415541-sturgeon-to-restart-independence-debate-in-coming-weeks/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.