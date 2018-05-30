New islands law backed unanimously in Holyrood vote

The bill is intended to deliver 'transformational support' to island communities.

Shetland: New mapping requirement for island communities. © STV

A new law to help Scotland's islands has been passed unanimously by MSPs.

The Scottish Parliament voted 122 - 0 in favour of the Islands (Scotland) Bill following a final stage three debate.

The new law will mean government and public sector legislation and policies will have a duty to take the impact on the islands into consideration, known as island-proofing.

It will also lead to the creation of a National Islands Plan and provide opportunities for further devolution of powers to island communities.

Added to the bill in the debate on Wednesday was a requirement of public authorities to stop putting Shetland in a box in maps of Scotland.

Opposition MSPs secured changes to the legislation in areas like island-proofing and devolution in the final stage of debate, as called for by Orkney Council.

Holyrood also agreed to have Shetland accurately represented on public authority maps, instead of being boxed-off in a non-geographically correct location, after a campaign by Shetland MSP Tavish Scott.

If ministers or authorities believe there are reasons not comply with this, they are required to provide these.

Orkney Council welcomed the new law along with Scottish islands minister Humza Yousaf, who said it was "great day for Scotland's thriving islands".

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Council, said: "I am delighted that the Scottish Government and MSPs from other parties have listened to our case and have ensured that this will be fit-for-purpose legislation that delivers transformational support for island communities for many years to come.

"We have worked hard to achieve this. We have lobbied the government and MSPs from across the political spectrum at Holyrood.

"This is an historic and momentous achievement for all involved."

He added the three island authorities in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles would next bring forward proposals for an "islands deal" to boost their local economies.

Councillor Stockan said: "We are rightly proud of the unique contribution our islands make to the economic prosperity, cultural diversity and international reputation of Scotland and the United Kingdom, but we recognise we can offer so much more with the right level of strategic investment.

"Securing that investment through an islands deal is the focus for the next phase of collaboration between our three island authorities and we look forward to the strong support of the Scottish and UK Governments in that process."

Yousaf tweeted he was "delighted" and "proud" the Islands Bill had been passed with "unanimous cross-party support".

He added: "This bill is fundamentally about empowering Island communities - not institutions but about people.

"A great day for Scotland's thriving islands."

